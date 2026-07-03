Mumbai This Weekend: India's Got Latent Watch Party, Monsoon Marathon, NMACC Kids Festival & More Events To Explore |

Looking for exciting things to do in Mumbai this weekend? From a scenic monsoon marathon and a family-friendly festival to stand-up comedy, gaming events, and a unique watch party, the city has something for everyone. Here's your guide to the best events happening across Mumbai from July 3 to July 5.

1. Mumbai Monsoon Marathon

Celebrate the rainy season with an energising run through one of Mumbai's greenest stretches. The Mumbai Monsoon Marathon offers runners a refreshing route amidst the lush surroundings near the Godrej Mangroves, making it a perfect weekend activity for fitness enthusiasts.

When: July 5, 2026

Where: Godrej Mangroves Area, Mumbai

2. NMACC Bachpan Festival

The fourth edition of Bachpan returns with a packed schedule of performances, workshops, and interactive activities designed for children and families. Visitors can enjoy art and craft sessions, LEGO® building, robotics, mime, creative writing, theatre productions, and entrepreneurship workshops.

When: From July 3, 2026 onwards

Where: Multiple venues, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

3. Aakash Gupta Live

Popular stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta is all set to bring his signature humour to Mumbai this weekend. Known for his energetic storytelling and relatable observations, his performances continue to be crowd favourites. With several shows already sold out, limited tickets are still available.

When: July 5, 2026

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

4. India's Got Latent Season 2 Watch Party

Fans of India's Got Latent can catch the latest episode in a unique community screening experience. Watch Episode 2 live on the big screen alongside fellow fans and enjoy the excitement, laughter, and real-time reactions together.

When: July 4, 2026, 5:45 PM

Where: Versova SOCIAL

5. India Rising: Road To EWC 2026 Gaming Festival

Gaming enthusiasts won't want to miss India Rising: Road to EWC 2026, one of the country's biggest gaming and youth culture festivals. The event features esports competitions, creator interactions, immersive gaming experiences, fan activities, and live entertainment. Adding to the excitement, rap duo Seedhe Maut will perform live as part of the festival.

When: July 4, 2026

Where: Jio World Convention Centre