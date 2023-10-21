From MS Dhoni To Ranveer Singh And Vicky Kaushal, 4 Classic Looks For This Season That All Handsome Men Out There Need To Experiment With

The year 2023 is witnessing a wave of style trends that are taking the internet by storm. What's truly fascinating is the resurgence of classic looks among our favourite Bollywood men, making it the highlight of the year. One standout trend that's dominating is the widespread preference for a clean-shaven appearance among celebrities.

Handlebar moustache of Ranveer Singh And MS Dhoni for that sophisticated look

Ranveer Singh recently caught everyone's attention with his latest image, proudly flaunting his handlebar moustache, adding a unique touch to his always bold and eccentric style. And of course, the force to be reckoned with – MS Dhoni also seen with the original look. The handlebar moustache known for its definition of sophisticated masculinity is surely a trend back in action.

Regent moustache for a dynamic appearance like Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming war-drama, Sam Bahadur in style, embracing a bold and striking regent moustache that adds a powerful edge to his new avatar. Like with beard styles, moustache styles are also increasingly getting popular giving rise to more and more men opting for a clean shave and slaying it with their optimal moustache.

Clean shaven Suave of Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan is making a remarkable comeback on the social media scene, and he's doing it with his signature clean-shaven look that perfectly accentuates his classic charm.

Clean shave but full hair just like Jim Sarabh

Jim Sarbh, the Bollywood actor known for his versatility, opts for a timeless and sophisticated fully clean-shaven appearance, proving that he knows how to keep it 'clean' and suave.

