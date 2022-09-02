From bathroom to air freshener: Five easy hacks to use essential oils for home

You have probably heard a lot of hype about essential oils. You may be wondering how to use them in your everyday life. Here are some ideas.

Note: Never use undiluted essential oil directly on the skin.

Material required

Essential oil

Toilet paper roll

Clothespin

Glue

Cotton balls / pompoms

Baking soda

For the bathroom: Add a couple of drops of essential oil inside a toilet paper roll to freshen your bathroom. It will release a good fragrance every time someone uses the toilet paper, making everything smell lovely and clean. Just be sure to put it on the cardboard roll and not the paper. Some essential oils can irritate your skin, so be cautious with their use.

Freshen up your clothes: Tap a little cedarwood, lavender, or eucalyptus essential oil into the wooden shelves of the closet or drawers in your dresser. This will freshen your garments with zero effort on your part. Just be sure you don’t get the oil directly on your clothes since it isn’t diluted.

As air freshener: Save money on a diffuser and instead put several drops of your favourite essential oil on a clothespin and clip it to an air vent. It’s a cheap and easy way to disperse a fresh scent throughout your home. You can also clip the clothespin to a vent in your car for a simple DIY air freshener. Just hot glue some cotton pompoms onto the pin, put a few drops of your chosen essential oil on them, and clip the pin to a vent. Any mustiness or takeout smells in your car will disappear.

Say bye-bye to smelly shoes: Combine two tablespoons of baking soda with five drops of your chosen essential oil and sprinkle the mixture inside any shoes that have gotten a little stinky. Let the shoes sit overnight or however long they need. Shake out the baking soda. Your shoes are good as new.

Essential oil to your rescue: Soak a cotton ball in your favourite essential oil and place it at the bottom of your trash bin to eliminate gross odours. Go with tea tree or lemon essential oil to freshen and disinfect the bin.