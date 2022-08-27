Want more lemon extract? Microwave them... Here are some lifesaving kitchen hacks

Good food doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a few simple tricks you can save time, money and hassle.

Material required:

Peanut butter, Hand mixer, Overripe bananas, Herbs, Water, Vase, Lemon, Microwave

Peanut butter: Turn your jar of peanut butter upside down. That’s it. Natural peanut butter – and other nut butters – don’t have any added stabilisers, so the oils will usually separate and move to the top of the jar. Save yourself the time and faff of trying to stir it together, and just store it upside down. The oils will head to the bottom of the jar, making it easier to use when the time comes.

Use a hand mixer for mashed potatoes: For those who would prefer to skip the arm workout that comes with mashing potatoes, using an electric hand mixer is an easy solution. As well as taking away all the effort, a hand mixer ensures lump-free mash every time.

Microwave pizza: Revive leftover, dried-out pizza by microwaving it with a mug of water. As the water evaporates, moisture fills the microwave, rehydrating the dry crust and giving you a gooey, cheesy pizza slice once more.

Use overripe bananas as a sweetener: If you do end up with black or brown bananas, fear not. Overripe bananas are best for use in baking as they are sweeter and easier to mash into the batter.

Store herbs like flowers: Want to know the secret to making chopped herbs last longer? Keep them upright in about 5 cm (2 inches) of water as you would a bunch of flowers. Shelter them from direct sunlight and change the water regularly. They will stay fresher for longer.

Microwave lemons to get more juice: Get more juice from a lemon by microwaving it on high for around 20 seconds. It will be warmer and softer than straight from the fridge, making the citrus fruit easier to squeeze. It’s a must-try hack if you are making lemonade too.

