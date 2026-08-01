Friendship Day 2026: Mumbai's Hottest Spots For The Perfect Friends' Day Out

Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to cancel your usual plans, gather your favourite people, and spend a day making new memories together. Whether your gang loves indulgent brunches, craft cocktails, karaoke nights, or leisurely catch-ups over dessert, Mumbai has plenty of places rolling out special experiences on August 2.

From themed menus to live music and limited-edition treats, here's your guide to the best spots to celebrate Friendship Day 2026.

Boulevard

If you're looking for a relaxed afternoon with your closest friends, Boulevard's Friendship Day brunch is all about slowing down and enjoying quality time together. Expect a lavish spread of Indian and international dishes, live sushi and pasta counters, fresh salads, hearty mains, and decadent desserts. Live music adds to the cheerful atmosphere, making it ideal for reunions and leisurely Sunday lunches.

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle East

Cost: ₹3,500 for two

Roxanne's Bar & All Day Diner

For those whose friendships are built on music, laughter, and spontaneous plans, Roxanne's promises an energetic celebration. The retro-inspired space pairs comfort food with signature cocktails before turning up the fun with karaoke sessions. Whether you're belting out nostalgic songs or simply cheering your friends on, the lively vibe makes it an easy choice for Friendship Day.

Where: Roxanne's Bar & All Day Diner, Andheri East

Cost: ₹1,500 for two

District 11

Can't decide what cuisine everyone wants? District 11 solves that problem by bringing global flavours under one roof. The restaurant offers shareable plates, inventive cocktails, and its popular Pregame Happy Hour, making it perfect for groups arriving after work. Don't leave without trying their signature San Sebastián Burnt Cheesecake, a favourite among regulars.

Where: District 11, Bandra West

Cost: ₹2,800 for two

Que Sera Sera

Raise a toast to your favourite people with cocktails inspired by memories every friend group can relate to. Its special menu features playful drinks like Missed Umbrella, The First Date, The Window Seat, and Maybe This Is Love, capturing the spirit of rainy-day conversations and unforgettable moments.

Where: Que Sera Sera, Andheri West

Cost: ₹3,400 for two

Independence Brewing Company

Craft beer lovers shouldn't miss Central Pour, a limited-edition Session IPA brewed specially for Friendship Day weekend. Created as a tribute to the place where conversations naturally begin, the exclusive beer will be available only across IBC taprooms during the celebrations, making it a must-try for beer enthusiasts.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, all Mumbai outlets

Cost: ₹2,900 for two

Aahii

Celebrate over inventive cocktails and comforting North Indian food at Aahii. Its seasonal drinks menu includes refreshing options like Jamun Paloma, Cloud 9, SOBO 25, Wet Monsoon, 5 Spices, and Aahii No. 1, paired perfectly with kebabs, biryanis, and favourites like the Smashed Burrata Chakhna Chaat.

Where: Aahii, Worli

Cost: ₹2,700 for two

Milagro

If your group believes every celebration should end on a sweet note, Milagro has planned something special. The European restaurant is introducing a limited-edition Friendship Day dessert experience featuring a rotating dessert trolley loaded with signature cakes and handcrafted mono portions. The highlight is the exclusive Friends Petite Fours Plate, featuring four unique confections inspired by different shades of friendship.

Where: Milagro, Prabhadevi

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

Someplace Else

Planning to spend the entire day together? Someplace Else has you covered with a Friendship Day double celebration. Start with a leisurely Sunday brunch featuring a live sushi counter and live music before returning in the evening for Retro Affair, where classic hits take over the dance floor. Whether your group prefers a laid-back lunch or dancing into the night, this venue offers the best of both worlds.

Where: Someplace Else, BKC

Cost: ₹3,000 for two