 Friendship Day 2026: Easy DIY Friendship Bands You Can Make At Home – Watch Tutorials
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Friendship Day 2026: Easy DIY Friendship Bands You Can Make At Home – Watch Tutorials

Celebrate Friendship Day 2026 with a handmade touch by creating your own DIY friendship bands at home. From classic thread bracelets and colourful bead designs to macramé, satin ribbons and recycled fabric bands, these easy ideas are thoughtful, budget-friendly and fun to make. A personalised friendship band is a simple way to show your best friend how much they mean to you.

Aanchal CUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Friendship Day 2026: Easy DIY Friendship Bands You Can Make At Home – Watch Tutorials

Nothing says "I value our friendship" quite like a handmade gift. While friendship bands have been a tradition for decades, making one yourself adds a personal touch that no store-bought bracelet can match. This Friendship Day 2026, gather a few simple craft supplies and create a band that's as unique as your friendship.

Classic thread friendship band

The timeless woven friendship band never goes out of style. Pick two or more colourful embroidery threads, braid or knot them together using simple patterns, and finish with a secure knot. Add your friend's favourite colours to make it extra meaningful.

Beaded name bracelet

String colourful beads onto an elastic cord and spell out your friend's name or words like "BFF," "Bestie," or "Forever." Mix alphabet beads with heart, smiley, or star charms for a fun, personalised touch.

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Satin ribbon friendship band

Use satin ribbons in bright shades and tie them into neat braids or decorative knots. Finish the band with a tiny charm or a bow for a soft, elegant look that's easy to make.

Macramé friendship bracelet

If you enjoy crafting, try a simple macramé design using cotton cords. Basic square knots create a stylish bracelet, and you can decorate it with wooden beads or metallic charms for a modern finish.

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Fabric scrap friendship band

Give old fabric a new life by cutting colourful strips from an old T-shirt, scarf, or cotton cloth. Braid the strips together and tie them into a comfortable bracelet. It's sustainable, creative, and completely one of a kind.

Whether it's colourful threads, beads, or recycled fabric, the best friendship band is the one made with thought and care. After all, it's the love behind the handmade gift that makes it truly special.

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