Friendships Day 2026: 5 Top Apps That Help You Find & Make New Friends

Making friends came easily as a child, when a shared classroom or playground was reason enough to bond for life. As an adult, that ease disappears entirely. Between demanding jobs, relocation for work, marriage, parenthood, and the sheer exhaustion of social media replacing real conversation, building a genuine friend circle from scratch has become one of the quieter struggles of modern life. Fittingly, this Sunday, August 2, marks Friendship Day, a reminder that companionship still needs deliberate effort in a world that rarely makes space for it. A clutch of apps are now trying to solve exactly this problem.

Here's a list of apps that we recommend if you want to make new friends in your area.

1. Bumble BFF

Bumble's platonic spinoff applies the same swipe-based matching that made its dating app popular, but strictly for friendship. Users create a separate BFF profile, browse people nearby, and if both parties match, one gets 24 hours to send the first message. It works well in Indian metros with a large, active user base, though the ticking clock on that first message can feel like added pressure for people who need more time to warm up.

2. Meetup

Unlike Bumble BFF's one-on-one format, Meetup is built entirely around groups and shared interests, from hiking clubs to book discussions to professional networking circles. It has a strong footprint across Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, making it useful for people who would rather bond over an activity than a profile photo. The trade-off is that group quality varies widely depending on how active the local organiser is.

3. FRND

Built by Bengaluru-based Cold Brew Tech Pvt Ltd, FRND is a voice-first app that connects users through audio and video calls rather than swiping through photos, letting people talk anonymously behind an avatar before deciding whether to reveal themselves. It supports several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Kannada, setting it apart from the more visual, profile-heavy format of Bumble BFF and Meetup. The app leans on real-time conversation to build comfort first, making it a fit for people who find text or photo-based matching intimidating.

4. Dostt App: Talk & Feel Better

Dostt takes a similar voice-and-video approach to FRND but positions itself more explicitly as a support-first space, where users can talk through relationship issues, career stress, or loneliness with verified listeners in addition to making new friends. It supports Hindi, Telugu, and several other Indian languages, and relies on verified profiles and moderation to keep interactions safe. Where FRND leans toward casual, lighter conversation, Dostt is built around emotional support as much as friendship itself.

5. Discord

Discord takes a fundamentally different route from the apps above, built around servers organised by shared interests rather than one-on-one matching or swiping. Users join communities centred on gaming, hobbies, study groups, or fandoms, and friendships tend to form gradually through repeated interaction in group chats and voice channels rather than a single introduction. It is a strong fit for people who bond more naturally over a shared interest than a structured profile, though it demands more patience since there is no direct matching mechanism pushing two people together.