Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

International Friendship Day, which is observed on July 30 each year is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August.

The day celebrates relationships that go beyond bloodlines. From the person you call at 3 AM after a break-up to your go-to person for fashion advice, from the unpaid therapists to gym buddies, this day is the perfect time to appreciate the contributions of friends for making our lives beautiful.

Amid the pandemic, while you cannot step out for Friendship Day brunches or exchange bands, here are some quotes and wishes you can share with your friends on social media:

Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever.

It may change its path but will never ever dry up.

Happy Friendship Day!

No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart.

Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day.

