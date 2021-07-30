Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

International Friendship Day, which is observed on July 30 each year is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August.
The day celebrates relationships that go beyond bloodlines. From the person you call at 3 AM after a break-up to your go-to person for fashion advice, from the unpaid therapists to gym buddies, this day is the perfect time to appreciate the contributions of friends for making our lives beautiful.
Amid the pandemic, while you cannot step out for Friendship Day brunches or exchange bands, here are some quotes and wishes you can share with your friends on social media:
Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever.
It may change its path but will never ever dry up.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart.
Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day.
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
The Language of Friendship is not words but meaning.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
Friendship is a little more trust,
A little less try,
A little more laugh,
And a little less cry,
A little more WE and a little less I.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
A hug is worth a thousand words.
A friend is worth more.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
I am very fortunate to have you as my friend.
I feel blessed to have a loving soul like you.
Happy Friendship Day!
__________________________________________________________________
I may have lots of friends but you are the only one who is closest to my heart and soul and I will always love you the most in this world….. Sending my love and warm wishes on Friendship Day to the most amazing friend I have
__________________________________________________________________
