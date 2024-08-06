Food Review: Walters, Mumbai, The Cloud Kitchen Offers Succulent Burgers, Sandos, And More In Innovative Flavours

It was great to see bite sized burgers and sandwich squares that looked appetizing despite being packed in a box. Walters, the cloud kitchen in Khar, delivers impeccably packed burgers, sandos, and more to any corner of Mumbai.

They have a delivery combo of four or two burgers in a box. Choose the Quad if you are seriously hungry. That gives you four varied slider size burgers – veg and non-veg.

The vegetarians can go for the Crusty Cottage Cheese Burger or the Veg Quad that offers Spicy Peruvian Potato Burger, Falafella Burger, and Truffle Shroomson Burger along with the cottage cheese one. The Crusty Cottage Cheese Burger tastes good, but is a little dry. Truffle Shroomson is really nice with the truffle oil adding the flavour and desirable moistness to the patty.

In fact, all their mushroom offerings are really delicious. Shroom Truffle Sando is also tasty. I love the way they pack their sandos. The Shroom Truffle Sando is a mushroom patty neatly topped with some shitake mushrooms, Goma sauce (sesame sauce) and neatly packed inside the breads that are crusted with with black and white sesame seeds and sent after cutting in four pieces that are easy to eat. The sesame surely add to the taste and the crunch.

All sandos are similarly crusted with sesame and packed in bite size portions. Be it the paneer one or the Chicken Katsu Sando which comes with liberal spread of their special Goma and Sando sauces and purple cabbage along with crusty chicken. Delicious combo.

If you like it spicy, order the Hot Fried Chicken Burger that has a hearty dose of Siracha dust, gherkins along with the delectably fried chicken and not a patty. The Smashed Lamb is another great option for the non-veg eaters. Two lamb patties squashed between the buns along with cheddar slices, California sauce and the works… it is juicy, but the size doesn’t make it messy to eat.

Walters also has an option of Veg Pops and Non-veg pops. Veg popcorn is cheese balls and Non-veg popcorn is Chicken popcorn. A great accompaniment for a coke or a beer. Their Chicken Wings are nice and crispy. They are well packed and retain the juiciness despite the travel.

Avoid the milk shakes. But do not forget to order the dips. There is a myriad of choice, and all are tasty condiments for the sandos, wings or burgers. Even the popcorn dipped in one of the dips delight your palate.

Walters is a good option a rainy day when you want to binge watch or even when you want to treat your kids for a fast-food meal. Just go for it!