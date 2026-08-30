Food Review: Vincenzo Capuano Brings World-Champion Neapolitan Pizza To Mumbai

World Champion |

Vincenzo Capuano coming to Mumbai was announced much before the chef came to Mumbai with his skills and Italian brigade. The third-generation Enzo takes pride in taking forward the pizza legacy of his family. And is immensely proud to bring his World Cup winner pizza to India and Mumbai.

Jenny, the hostess asks me to start with The Burrata Classic Salad. It is a refreshing start, with creamy burrata bringing its familiar richness to a plate of freshness. What makes it particularly interesting, though, are the little details — the olive oil caviar adds a burst of flavour, while the ginger drizzle and pesto bring a lovely, layered sharpness to the dish.

Abbraccio e mama |

At Vincenzo Capuano, the secret is not just what goes on top, but what happens to the dough long before it reaches the oven. Cold-fermented for more than 30 hours, the dough is prepared with European temperatures in mind, despite Mumbai’s very non-European climate. They ferment the dough in temperature-controlled environment. The result is a crust that is remarkably light, airy and beautifully blistered, with those coveted leopard spots adding both character and bubbly interior. The dough is so light that you can eat the entire pizza and more but you don’t feel heavy.

There is plenty of thought behind that airy texture. The pizzas are cut with scissors rather than a traditional wheel, helping retain the delicate bubbles in the crust. It is one of those small techniques that may go unnoticed until you take a bite—and then you understand why the crust feels so different.

Bellaria |

Provola E Pepe, the pizza that made the Enzo family the World Champions, doesn’t need to justify its win once it is on your table. Instead of a conventional tomato sauce, hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes lend the pizza a fresher, more rustic character. It is a simple switch, but one that makes a surprisingly delicious difference. Smoked provola from the mountains, pepper mix, seasoned roasted cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil drizzle and basil finishes the pizza. The smoked provola is the hero as the name suggests and pairs extremely well with the hand-crushed tomatoes.

Margarita |

Taglio Estivo |

The Napoli is another winner for seafood lovers. Salty anchovies provide plenty of savoury depth, while large black olives add a pleasantly briny counterpoint. The Diavola , however, could do with considerably more attitude. For a pizza that promises spice and spicy salami, the scattering of spicy salami pieces feels rather restrained. One barely gets one sliver of salami per two slices of pizza.

Carbonara |

Vincenzo Capuano has a Mumbai Special Pizza section dedicated to the tastes of Mumbai. It has options with paneer, mushrooms, and a chicken tikka. The Chicken Tikka Pizza doesn't quite deliver the expected chutzpah. The concept has promise, but the flavours could be bolder and more assertive. It feels like a pizza that is playing it slightly too safe. It tastes like barbequeue chicken with a little masala brushed on. They should try marinating chicken in tandoor masala for a little longer time and then actually tandooring it not in the oven.

Ravioli Al Porcini |

Patatine Fritte Al Tartufo |

Vegans have a choice too. Sogno Vegano is a pizza without cheese. Cheese replaced by home-made courgette cream, with aubergines, roasted red & yellow datterino tomatoes, vegan cheese, courgette chips, potato chipsextra virgin olive oil and basil as toppings.

Focaccia |

Tartufo |

Ganesh recommends the Patatine Fritte Al Tartufo. Crunchy fries infused with white truffle oil served with parmigiano shavings and chilli sauce and mayo on the side. Sprinkled generously with Parmigiano cheese and served with chilli sauce and mayo, make for a satisfying accompaniment. Not really Italian, but they kinda blend in.

I strongly recommend Salumi for pork lovers. The cold meat platter is a treat for eyes and palate. It has 24-month prosciutto di parma, mortadella bologna, salame napoli, stracciatella cheese, rucola, sun dried tomatoes, taggiasca olives, and toasted baguette bread for company.

Parmigiana Di Melanzane ala Nonno Enzo |

Hrishikesh insists I have to try at least one pasta and we decide on Gnocchi Speziati. Potato gnocchi, signature spicy sauce, cherry tomatoes, cream, parmigiano, and basil. Absolutely delectable and the credit goes to the sauce.

Creme Brulee |

Gelato Vaniglia |

Italian chefs in the kitchen and imported ingredients ensure that the taste remains authentic for all dishes.

Biscoff Cheesecake X Vincenzo Capuano |

The experience is made warmer by the people behind the room, with Hrishikesh, Ganesh and hostess Jenny ensuring that the meal feels as welcoming as the food is carefully crafted.

Cost for two: ₹3700 without alcohol