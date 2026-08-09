Food Review: BNDRA:W Blends All-Day Breakfast With Creative Cocktails In Bandra

At BNDRA:W, they offer breakfast all-day. And this is so welcome especially for late risers and persons who like to have their eggs and sausages any time of the day. Breads baked in-house every day, sauces, spreads and dressings are also made from scratch.

Hangover Sandwich |

Vincent Van Gogh |

The Smoked Turkey Camembert sandwich — tender smoked turkey, creamy Camembert and fresh greens make for a delicious combination, but the bread is what really sets it apart. Freshly baked in-house, it has a texture and flavour that makes the sandwich better. Pair it with the Earth Matcha, if you love your matcha. It’s not hot, nor is it too cold. Nice and cool and grassy. They use ceremonial matcha. Rafiq recommends taking the first sip before stirring it. That first sip is grassy and very ceremonial, with the natural flavour of matcha coming through clearly. Stirring it and taking another sip changes the drink completely, bringing out fuller flavours.

Almond Crossaint |

Turkish Eggs |

The English Breakfast is where the quality of the ingredients comes through. The sunny-side-up egg is beautifully made, with a well-cooked white and a perfectly runny yolk. The sausages are delectable. The bacon, however, could have been better, as it did not seem to have thawed properly and the texture and taste suffered as a result. Baked beans, thin toast slices, hash browns, sauteed mushrooms and cherry tomatoes sum up the scrumptious breakfast platter. An Americano to go with it and you are sorted for the day. Just delicious!

Marilyn Monroe |

Summer Watermelon, Beetroot & Feta |

The place clearly demanded two visits. And I did that.

Second one was for lunch and cocktails and more… We started with Crispy Enoki Mushrooms. Amazingly crisp. Something that very few manage to achieve. But BNDRA:W nails it right. Garlic Chilli Butter Prawns that follow are voted as hero of the day and prove to be close competition for the Enoki. Delectable, perfectly cooked, flavourful…

Atlantic Benedict |

Andre The Giant |

It was followed by Wild Mushroom Pâté - blend of wild and cultivated mushrooms served with toasted brioche and aged balsamic. They also served Chicken Liver Pâté in a jar. The chicken pate comes with house-made apple compote that had a distinct cinnamon flavour, orange marmalade, grain mustard, pickled gherkins and toasted brioche. The chicken pate was smoked on the table while serving and the smoked pate aroma just increased your appetite.

Tropical Mango & Avocado Salad |

Fish & Chips |

My cocktail came almost at the same time. Their cocktail program is dedicated to legendary characters of history. Marilyn Monroe is a citrus-forward cocktail with Campari as a base. The bitterness of Campari softened by white chocolate and coconut milk and sparkling wine. The combination sounds unusual but works well, with the sweetness and creaminess balancing the bitterness. Like Monroe! And it pairs well with the pate.

Sticky Hoisin Pork Belly is a slow-cooked pork belly glazed with hoisin, served with kimchi, pickled cucumber and crispy sushi rice. You can forget the rice and just concentrate on the rightly cooked, well marinated belly. The Fish & Chips are perfect. Using bass instead of the usual fish gives the dish a slightly different character. The fish is perfectly cooked—soft and tender inside, with a crisp outside.

Croissant Smoked Turkey, Truffle & Camembert Sandwich |

Our disappointment came in form of Prawn Tempura Roll. Everything was off in it; especially the tempura which was slightly soggy.

Prawn Tempura Roll |

Pepperoni Pizza |

Andre The Giant was next on the table. “Legends tell of André consuming astonishing amounts of alcohol while remaining remarkably composed…” says the menu. Vodka, Earl Grey tea concocction, Limoncello, lemon juice topped with rice lager beer. Again, lime forward. But it is refreshing and easy to drink. Most cocktails including Vincent Van Gogh and Leonard Nimoy are citrus or lime forward. This, kind off, makes all of them similar.

Nutella Bombolini |

Red Thai Curry with Salmon is our choice for mains. Satiating flavours. Rice and curry leave us full.

But Francesca has already ordered our desserts and a dessert cocktail – Elizabeth Taylor. A rich tribute to the star. Rum, Nutella, amaretto, and milk make an extravagant cocktail that pairs well with Vanilla Imperial. The Le Peach is a talent showcase. Fresh and cooked peach is coated with chocolate and other pastry ingredients to make it look like peach… when you cut through and take a morsel, it reveals peach, chocolate and other flavours. The look and taste kinda bowl you over.

Average cost for two: `4,000 (with alcohol)

Where: BNDRA:W, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai