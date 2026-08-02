Food Review: Seasee’s Menu Is A Passport To Southeast Asia’s Street Food Soul

Edemame Money Bags & Sip on my Scooty and Jack pot (L to R) |

Seasee means Southeast Asian Streetfood Eats Edit! The anagram is intriguing. Passion baby of Saamir Chandani and Rinchan Angchuk, the restaurant serves food that excites both of them; something that they picked from their extensive travels.

I start with Grind on My Thai, a creative take on the classic Negroni. Cacao-infused gin and Thai spice-infused vermouth, with a playful chocolate cone resting on the ice cube. Bite into the cone while sipping the cocktail, the chocolate amplifies the cacao flavours in the drink. This pre-batched Negroni comes with the bittersweet complexity softened by the richness of cacao that’s lifted by aromatic Thai spices. Pair it with Bak Kut Teh Pork Ribs to get best of both the worlds. Slow cooked braised pork ribs marinated with white pepper, garlic and herbs with meat nearly falling off the bone.

Goi Ga – chicken salad |

Next on table is Goi Ga – the chicken salad. Crisp vegetables and tender chicken came together in a dish that celebrated freshness over bold seasoning. Subtle flavours allow the natural sweetness and crunch of the vegetables to take centre stage.

Saamir recommends Ayam Rica Rica. Made with minced chicken and Thai spices, the dish is galangal-forward. Slightly addictive, it is the sort of dish that tempts you into ordering a second portion before you've finished the first.

Rice Rice Baby |

Time for next cocktail. Jack-pot! This vodka-based cocktail has a lot going into it. As the name suggests, jackfruit syrup is one of the main ingredients. Supplemented with charred capsicum infusion, lime juice and finished with chilli tincture. A little less lime juice should help getting flavours across. Vegetarians should surely try the Turnip Cake. Often a difficult dish to perfect, this version struck exactly the right balance in texture. It was neither coarse nor overly smooth and pasty.

It was time for Steamed Bites. Edamame Money bags (they are fried), Steamed Prawns & Chives Handcrafted Steam Bites, Herb Handcrafted Steam Bites, and Creamy Burnt Chili Handcrafted Steam Bites fill the table. All are delectable and flavourful. Especially the Herb Handcrafted Steam bites, which have subtly flavoured vegetables and herbs. You don’t even need the condiments.

Crab Singapore |

Crab Singapore is on table next with a strong recommendation from Saamir. The best way to enjoy it is to eat with your hands, embracing the glorious messiness that comes with cracking shells and licking flavour-packed sauce from your fingers. Seafood lovers should not miss this.

Wild Muchroom Bao |

Soto Ayam |

I always prefer to have the soup mid meal, after the starters. Soto Ayam, the chicken soup was subtle, fragrant, with turmeric and was mildly spiced making it perfect for a rainy afternoon. The Pork Sinigang Soup took me down the memory lane. It had that distinctive Filipino sweet-sour depth that defines the dish, while the pork was cooked to perfection.

To spice up the things after the satiating experience, they serve the next cocktail – Hot Mess. This tequila-based cocktail had a sweet, sour, spicy taste thanks to the Thai Chilli Guava Cordial. The drops of cilantro oil for finish added to the flavour. However, I think they should go easy with simple syrup because the sweetness kills the other important flavours.

Roti Canai Seasee |

Bak Kut Teh Pork Ribs |

The Canai Roti with Curry, a Malaysian classic, was next. Executed beautifully, the roti was flaky, buttery and wonderfully layered. Spicy red curry alongside was a delight but not for everyone. The green curry with prawns is best had with rice which enhances the curry flavours and is among Saamir’s favourites.

Fried Rice Seasee |

Rice Paper Rolls |

The meal concluded with the Smoked Vegetable Fried Rice, served with a thick chilli-garlic sauce. The rice had a subtle smokiness that added depth and complexity, while the sauce was rich, slightly hot with that umami that made it flavourful. It could be that just one dish if you are alone.

Coconut Cloud French Toast |

Pandan Basque Cheescake |

The Coconut Cloud French Toast is big. You have to share it! Thick slice of French toast topped with delicious homemade coconut icecream and cream. Cut through it to have everything together and you will close your eyes to enjoy!

Average cost for two: ₹3,000 (with alcohol)