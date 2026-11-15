Food Review: The Library At NMACC Is Where Books, Bites And Cocktails Come Together

Library Khao Soi & Avocado Baskets (L to R) |

The Library at NMACC brings everything together under one roof — a place to read, eat, meet friends, and just chill. The space is well lit with walls that boast of more than 30 genres of books.

The menu follows the same vibe, mixing flavours, dishes and memories from different cultures. There are no fixed rules here. Breakfast can turn into lunch, a pastry can be dinner, and a few small plates can become a full meal. Every visit offers a chance to try something new, rediscover an old favourite or stumble upon an unexpected treat.

Cappuccino |

The menu is in chapters. Chapter One is breakfast that consists of bagels, muffins, eggs, coffees, teas and more. Go for the Frozen Yogurt Bowl—four to choose from—if you are in time for breakfast. They make the froyo fresh after order – something that you can witness if you sit in the Edit Room instead of the main room. Edit Room has a Viennoiserie, coffee machine, yogurt maker and cute corner tables perfect for a quiet read or conversations. It also has bar stools near the coffee machine converting the space into a coffee bar. The Amazon Acai Bowl and House Muesli are recommended.

These bowls are available in Chapter Two as well. As is Chicken Mortadella Crepe. Crisp dosa like crepes. Chicken Mortadella rests on a bed of pistachio pesto, and some spinach n cheese which has distinctive hint of nutmeg. The complete bite is delicious.

Potato Hashers |

The Smokehouse bagel is a treat for salmon lovers. Bagel smothered with cream. Salmon rests on freshly sliced cucumber. Fried capers as garnish give the crunch. In the muffins etc. Lemon, Asparagus & Ricotta Danish, Fresh Croissant and Lemon Cake are recommended. The freshly baked plain croissant is flaky and soft and moist all the same time. Have it with your favourite coffee brew or their signature coffees. I liked the Bullet Coffee – black coffee which has shot of ghee and compresses coconut oil. You can choose matcha and loose tea offerings as well.

Chapter 3 can be visited before Chapter 2 because it has a list of signature cocktails and pinchos. The Strawberry and Basil Negroni is an obvious choice. Strawberry infused Campari and basil infused gin the prebatched negroni is clarified with watermelon that lends it a certain fresh smoothness. The obvious bitter of classic therefore comes in last. If you pair it with their Olive Bowl from pinchos, then the sip after an olive doesn’t deliver so much bitter.

Asian Salad |

Beetroot & Orange Salad |

Beetroot & Orange Salad from Chapter 2 is an interesting medley of textures. Slices of beetroot are stuffed with herbed feta and come with a liberal garnish of arugula leaves and charred orange. Lemon vinaigrette, cummin sprinkle adds to the flavour.

Vegetarians can opt for Hara Bhara Layered Paneer in mains. Chuchur paratha with aamchur, kulcha masala served along with a slow-cooked cashew gravy that’s a bed for a mustard marinated paneer sandwich that’s smothered with green peas and coriander chutney. Gravy tastes like a makhanwalla. The combination of paratha and gravy is delicious.

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Fish lovers do try the Asian Grilled Snapper. With skin snapper piece is already marinated in Asian spices and kaffir lime before placing it in red Thai curry and then dressing it with pickled cucumber.

Gem Lettuce Bowls |

Cheese Chilli Cracker |

Another delicious cocktail is the First Edition. Gin, Bianco Vermouth and tomato basil brine. Fresh on palate with a little salty kick to finish.

Vegetarians should also try the Potato Hashers. Well-done hash browns topped with chilli jam, corn salsa and delectably smooth corn mousse.

Herb Rice Bowl |

Matilda cake |

Orange cake |

Leave some appetite for the desserts. Either choose from the menu or walk over to the Viennoiserie for a choice of fresh pasteries. I choose Sans Sucre from the menu and Matilda Cake from the display. Both individually have the capacity to take chocolate lovers to a different planet. Orange cake is recommended and is moist and delicious.

Menu is deceivingly big. Take the advice of Abhijeet or Neha before you order.

Cost for two: ₹3,000 (including alcohol)

Location: The Library at NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block Rd, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai