Food Review: La Panthera Serves Up A Fresh European Experience In The Heart Of South Mumbai

Baked Sea Bass & Txangurro (Stuffed Crab) (L to R) |

Chef Manuel Olveira has done it again. He opens another La Panthera in Mumbai, this time in South Mumbai and created a menu that’s unique to this outlet. Barring a very few dishes, the Eros building outlet doesn’t have much in common with the one in BKC.

“I want to give different at different places,” says Chef Manuel while reiterating that the food at La Panthera is his take on European cuisine.Pan Con Tomate

Burrata |

Pan Con Tomate |

Panthera Negroni has to be the first. A concoction that opens with the salty notes of Kalamata olive brine. Sharpness of gin and bitterness of Campari follow. Peach liqueur makes a fleeting appearance, adding a hint of sweetness without overpowering the drink. A bite of the olive garnish changes the taste profile, toning down the saltiness and making the next sip even more enjoyable. The Classic Gilda is the little Spanish introduction on a plate. Made with ingredients sourced directly from Spain, it brings together Manchego cheese, green peppers, olives on a skewer with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Take another sip of the Negroni after biting into the pepper and the peach notes suddenly become more pronounced.

Even before the food arrives, the aroma of freshly baked bread fills the air, making it difficult to wait. Pan Con Tomate, a crisp corn-crust bread topped with crushed tomatoes and Spanish anchovies, is a delightful combination of sweet, sour, salty and crunchy. Arbequina olive oil drizzle adds to the flavours.

Apple Tarte Tatin |

Patatas Bravas |

The Txangurro is a little subtle. Soft-shell crab meat is scooped out of the shell, tossed with butter and garlic, returned to its shell and baked under a salamander. The result is delicate, flavourful without being excessively rich.

The Bloody Mary Ceviche brings a refreshing twist to the table. A sea-bass ceviche with fried corn that adds a crunch, while the Bloody Mary granita lends the dish its characteristic punch along with lime leche de tigre. Vegetarians should go for the Carrot Ceviche. Glazed carrots finished with carrot leche de tigre, olives, crispy quinoa, carrot chips. A medley of freshness, flavours and texture.

BFF Carpaccio |

Roast Chicken |

Shio Koji Pork Belly is the winner of the evening. Marinated in fermented rice shio for 36 hours and then slow cooked for another 24 hours, the meat is wonderfully tender and almost melts in the mouth. Served on a bed of cabbage with apple purée and coffee-infused shio jus, it balances richness with subtle sweetness and depth.

Chicken Wings are close competition for the pork belly. Stuffed with chicken mousse, orzo and blue cheese, glazed with chicken ju and honey, and then grilled to perfection. It’s a delight for chicken lovers and those who love the slight sharpness of blue cheese. They become a perfect company to The Favourite, a take on the traditional boulevardier. Barrel-aged bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth infused with cocoa. It finishes with distinct chocolate on the palate. Can be a good companion for Shio Koji Pork Belly as well.

Boquerón Gilda & Classic Gilda |

Burrata Verde Pizza |

Saketini, with its hazelnut-washed finish, has a smooth, nutty character. Allow it to rest for a while and the sake rice notes become more evident. It pairs well with Gambas Al Ajillo. Delicately cooked prawns tossed in olive oil with garlic, herbs and sea salt seasoning are served with homemade sourdough bread. The oil they float in is deliciously flavourful.

Amal recommends Two Sheet Lasagne in mains. Two sheets of spinach lasagne, little pesto and tomato sauce with some veggies in between the sheet, sprinkled liberally with parmesan and manchego cheese before baking in the pizza oven. Crisp top, moist bottom, the dish is light on stomach. Good choice for vegetarians.

Chicken Wings |

Brown Cauliflower Croquetas |

New Zealand Lamb Chops marinated and drenched in rosemary flavoured lamb jus served with goat cheese, grilled eggplant, zucchini and cherry tomatoes. Delectable, eat with hand kind.

Truffled Brie Agnolotti |

Two-Sheet Lasagna |

Dessert is where the indulgence reaches another level. The apple pie, recommended by Bhavesh and Gopal, is an absolute delight. Its flaky crust and beautifully cooked apples are accompanied by ice cream infused with apple brandy. Amal's recommendation, the Burnt Vanilla Olive Oil Gelato, is a surprise. Served on a bed of slightly burnt cornflakes, the gelato comes with a generous drizzle of olive oil and sea salt seasoning, with the latter adding an unexpected umami dimension.

Mascarpone and Black Fig Gelato |

Amal also suggests Mascarpone and Black Fig Gelato. The dessert comes with two sides – demure gelato at back with flamboyant mascarpone cheese in the front with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Foodgasm at its best.

From the first sip of a Negroni to the last spoonful of gelato, the menu at La Panthera makes a strong case for slowing down and savouring every bite.

Average cost for two: ₹5,000 (with alcohol)