Food Review: Is Mirai Bandra's Japanese-Korean Hotspot Worth The Hype? Here's Our Verdict |

Mirai means “future” in Japanese. The restaurant, Mirai, now in the Mansionz building on Linking Road, owned by Rinchen Angchuk and Saamir Chandnani lives up to the name. It brings futurist twist to the traditional Japanese and Korean dishes. While doing that they ensure that the food is comforting and the vibe welcoming.

The meal begins on a refreshing note with the Mirai Rice Lager, a fresh and easy drink that sets the tone. Next on table is Ribbon Roll – bottle gourd ribbons and avocado wrapped in sushi rice, finished with yuzu mayo. This vegetarian sushi has a slight sweetness that delights the palate of a vegetarian or Jain. Wasabi, definitely, could have been punchier.

Salmon Carpaccio and Yellow Tail Hamichi are my choice. And they are delectable with absolutely no fishy smell that most fatty fish, especially when raw, have. Salmon Carpaccio is particularly fresh on the palate thanks to the citrusy soy sauce. Wafu Steak, Rinchen Angchuk explains, has less sauce because the meat absorbs it, balancing the flavours.

Among the cocktails, Gimi Dae Jon, a rum-based concoction, is slightly complex but refreshing thanks to pineapple and hibiscus. Namsan Cha, with its pickled gari cordial and soju, finishes beautifully with notes of galangal and ginger, although the promised Earl Grey flavour is difficult to identify. Igyodo Busan, on the other hand, is more straightforward, with yuzu taking the lead and elderflower lending a gentle sweetness.

Mapo Tofu Donburi |

We move on to salads. Mirai Salad is a medley of textures, featuring plant-based noodles topped with with edamame, beetroot, avocado and passion fruit. Fried nori, rice chips, lotus stems and lettuce add crunch, while the dish overall with its dressing delivers a burst of flavours. Mung Bean Salad is equally interesting. A jelly made from mung bean starch sits on a bed of edamame, shredded carrots and vegetables. The gochujang mayonnaise provides the necessary zing, balancing the otherwise mild flavour of the mung bean jelly. Seafood Sashimi is a perfect choice for seafood lovers. Crab and seafood cubes resting on seaweed, accompanied by apple slivers that lend a sweet-and-sour note. Thin, air-fried crabsticks give the crunch and onion salsa an interesting kick.

At Mirai, Korean and Japanese influences come together in a spread that is as much about textures and flavours as it is about thoughtful combinations. The Japanese lemonade, with yuzu and kaffir lime, is refreshing. Pair it with the Korean Spicy Fried Chicken. The citrusy notes cut through the heat of the chicken while retaining the soft n crunchy n flavourful taste, making it a delicious combination.

Seoul Picante, agave and tequila-based cocktail is next on table. With its pickled cucumber and kimchi bribe lending sharpness, it prepares your palate for next experience.

In the Japanese small plates, Ginger Pork is particularly impressive, thanks to its wonderful texture. Soft yet retaining a slight bite, it carries a ginger flavour that stays on the palate until the last bite. The Rice Cakes, tossed in gochujang and Korean chilli and topped with cheese, are flavourful and satisfying. Okonomiyaki, a cabbage cake cooked to perfection, is another winner. The accompanying sauces and dressing complement it beautifully, while the nori garnish adds an interesting flavour and crunch. Goes well with picante.

The Korean BBQ is an interactive experience. They barbeque the meat of choice on table and serve it with condiments and lettuce. We chose chicken. The chicken is supposed to be wrapped in lettuce along with the accompanying condiments and barbecue sauce. Each bite offers a combination of textures and flavours.

Miso Ramen |

The chicken dumpling soup is comforting, with a flavourful broth and delicious dumpling filling. However, the floating egg could be reduced, and the dumpling covering could do with some refinement. Mapo Don, featuring rice, tofu and meat, brings a Chinese influence into Japanese cooking, as Chef Sanjay explains. The Korean Ramen, meanwhile, is comfort food at its best. Satiates you, comforts you.

Black Truffle Udon |

Black Truffle Udon is enjoyable. Truffle does not overpower the dish; its subtle presence enhances the overall experience.

Japchae |

The Japchae, made with sweet potato starch noodles, vegetables and white sesame, is another well-balanced preparation. The sesame does more than provide crunch; it also enhances the flavour of the noodles.

The Monsoon Hot Pot offers two distinct experiences. The spicy Korean version is a fiery affair and a definite sinus opener, while the Japanese version is milder, with noodles and chicken in a more subtle broth. The chicken pieces, however, could have been cut smaller for a better eating experience.

Nama chocolate |

Signature cheesecake |

Leave some space for desserts please. Especially the Mochi ice cream and Nama chocolate. The latter has dark chocolate and matcha white options. For me, both were equally orgasmic. Mochi ice cream is a fruit flavoured mousse like thing filled with ice cream served with ice cream. And at Mirai, they do it really well. The sesame ice cream is a standalone hit as well.

Mochi ice cream |

Portions are big. Ask Shan or Chef Sanjay before ordering. If owners are around, then you are lucky because they are best advisors.

Cost for two: 4000 (including alcohol)

Location: MIRAI Japanese and Korean Dining, 6th floor, Mansionz One, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai