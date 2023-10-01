Follow THESE Scientific Strategies To Become HAPPIER | Image source: Canva

It is said, "Happiness is a state of mind." True! But to maintain a good state of mind, one need to follow certain steps or habits. Adhere to certain scientific strategies that are bound to make you happier.

Everyone wants to be happy and stay happy always. While the latter isn't possible, you can at least try to remain cheerful most of the time despite life challenging situations. Happiness is necessary for peace of mind. It will always keep you energised, focused and optimistic.

Take a look at these scientific strategies by Huberman Lab Podcast:

Listen to positive, uplifting music. Try to build your surrounding environment with sights- visuals- photographs/images and sounds that make you happy.

Listen to positive, uplifting music | Image source: Canva

Light plays an important role in boosting mood. Here's how- the quantity of light during night time will be responsible for your sleep quality and sleep is necessary for happiness. Sleep deprivation can cause you brain to be less functional and less focused.

Hence, light exposure is important. Not only that, but direct sunlight during 1 hour of waking up is essential for a healthy body and mind. During the day while you are working, try to stay and work in optimal light and not in dim light.

You can reduce your light exposure in the evenings to dim light and make sure to avoid bright and blue light one hour before bed time.

Helping those in need physically or financially, will make you happy more than may be the receiver.

Whatever you are doing, stay focused. When you keep on working professionally or doing household chores without staying in present or with distractions, it will never make you completely happy. You will start enjoying whatever you are doing by putting your complete attention.

Whatever you are doing, stay focused | Image source: Canva

Stick to your choices else changing your mind now and then, will take you nowhere.

Quality social connections elevate your mood by engaging in meaningful inperson conversations. Light-hearted conversations will also uplift your mood.

These strategies are called scientific as they have been proven to induce happiness in majority of subjects. While there is no specific definition to happiness and happiness is subjective and may differ from person to person, still, you can follow these habits to become happier.

