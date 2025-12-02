 'Fire Your Stylist': Rihanna TROLLED For Wearing Dramatic Pink Gown & Feather Cap With A$AP Rocky, Fans Call Her 'Flamingo'
Singer Rihanna’s bold pink Balenciaga gown and feather cap at the 2025 Gotham Awards sparked a wave of trolling online, with many calling the look confusing and even comparing her to a flamingo. While A$AP Rocky kept it classic in Chanel, Rihanna’s dramatic ensemble dominated social media, prompting comments like “Fire your stylist” and “For the first time it’s a big NO.”

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky at Gotham Awards 2025 | Image courtesy: X (@awgecentral)

Pop sensation Rihanna has never shied away from taking risks on the red carpet, but her latest appearance at the 2025 Gotham Awards has fans talking the other way. Arriving with husband-rapper A$AP Rocky, the singer turned heads with a look that pushed fashion into full theatrical mode. While the event is known for its relaxed, experimental vibe, Rihanna's outfit still managed to out-drama everyone in the room.

What did Rihanna wear at the 2025 Gotham Awards?

For the night, the 37-year-old star stepped out in a Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli creation featuring a dramatic drop-waist pink gown that fell into a sweeping, voluminous train behind her.

The bold silhouette was paired with an equally striking accessory, a matching feather cap. She finished the look with black leather gloves and a bejewelled purple necklace, adding strong contrast to the hyper-feminine gown.

Take a look:

A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, kept things classic beside her, wearing a sharp black Chanel suit, crisp white shirt, striped tie and polished leather boots. His diamond-studded earrings offered the right amount of shimmer without overshadowing Rihanna’s high-octane outfit.

Netizens troll

But the fashion experiment didn’t land smoothly with everyone. Social media quickly filled with reactions, many veering into humorous disbelief. One user wrote, "I’m confused. Maybe this was supposed to make me confused?" Another bluntly demanded, "Fire your stylist, Rihanna."

Someone else took a playful jab, calling her look a "flamingo." "Funny girl, always doing shiiii for the plot 😅😅😅😅," said one fan, while another admitted, "I love weird fashion but I can’t get behind this😭 it’s so unflattering." For some, the verdict was simple, "For the first time it's a big NO."

