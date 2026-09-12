'Findian Family': Finland Couple Shifts To Mumbai With 2 Kids, Say 'India teaches us something new' |

What happens when a family from Finland leaves behind the quiet Nordic landscapes and moves to one of the world's most vibrant cities? For Touko Helanen and Janika Tuunainen, the answer is a colourful new chapter in Mumbai, which they are now documenting for the world through social media.

Touko, an educator and media professional, and Janika, a professional dance teacher and gymnastics coach, moved to Mumbai with their two young children, 3.5-year-old Lila and 2-year-old Eeli, in the summer of 2026. Through their social media content, the family is sharing glimpses of their everyday experiences in the city and their journey of discovering a different side of India.

In a recent video, Touko stood against Mumbai's night skyline and began by telling viewers, “Think you know India? Look again.” He explained that while the family had recently moved to the country, what they had experienced was very different from the image of India often presented to the world.

“India is beautiful. Colourful. Intense. Emotional. Incredibly alive,” he said, describing the country as social and welcoming, while highlighting its culture, traditions, people and way of life.

The video captures Lila and Eeli riding the Mumbai Metro, playing in public spaces and interacting with locals. The children appear comfortable in their new surroundings, with several moments showing them warmly engaging with people around them.

“This is our everyday life now, with two small children,” Touko said, adding that the India they experience is “caring, vibrant, and welcoming.” He also shared that the family feels safe and comfortable in their new home. The family has also embraced Indian culture, with glimpses of them dressed in matching traditional outfits.

“Every day, India teaches us something new,” Touko said towards the end of the video, before adding, “It’s time for the world to see another side of India — the side we see every day.” Their Mumbai journey is now offering viewers a personal, family-oriented perspective on life in the city through the eyes of newcomers.