FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Pitch Goes On Sale! Fans Can Now Own A Piece Of Football History For Up To ₹2.89 Lakh |

Football fans now have a rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In a unique collector's initiative, FIFA has begun selling preserved sections of the natural grass pitch that was used during the World Cup final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).

The limited-edition memorabilia has been launched through the official FIFA Store, allowing supporters to take home a fragment of the very surface where football history was made.

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The collectible, officially titled "FIFA World Cup 2026™ Piece of the Pitch – Foundation Edition," contains an authentic section of the playing surface from the World Cup final. Each piece is permanently preserved inside a premium transparent acrylic display, accompanied by a special USB keepsake, making it a one-of-a-kind collector's item.

According to the product description, buyers can "own a genuine piece of football history", with every collectible featuring an original fragment of the iconic pitch that hosted one of the sport's biggest occasions.

Why Is The Grass So Special?

Interestingly, MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, normally uses an artificial turf surface for American football.

However, to comply with FIFA's international standards, the stadium underwent a major transformation ahead of the tournament. A specially prepared natural grass pitch was installed exclusively for the FIFA World Cup, ensuring optimal playing conditions for the world's biggest football event.

It is this specially laid natural surface that has now been carefully preserved and transformed into exclusive memorabilia.

Price And Availability

The premium collectibles come with a luxury price tag. Individual pieces start at USD 450 (approximately ₹43,400), while larger and more exclusive editions are priced as high as USD 3,000 (around ₹2.89 lakh).

Each preserved section measures approximately 17.5 cm × 17.5 cm × 17.5 cm, making it an elegant display piece for football enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Adding to its exclusivity, FIFA has announced that only 2,026 pieces will be produced, a tribute to the tournament year. At present, the collectibles are available for shipping only to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.