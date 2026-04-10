Miss India Awards Night In Mumbai: Star-Studded Red Carpet Glitters With Glamour & Grand Performances | Instagram @missindiaorg

The awards night of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India in Mumbai unfolded as a dazzling celebration of glamour, talent and elegance. The red carpet set the tone for the evening, lit up with shimmering lights, high fashion and the presence of prominent celebrities alongside reigning beauty pageant titleholders.

Among the key highlights were performances by singer sisters Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar, who brought their signature energy to the stage. The red carpet also saw appearances by several well-known personalities including Vindoo Dara Singh, Tanuj Virwani, Celina Jaitly, Anu Malik, Terence Lewis, Nyra Banerjee, Madhurima Tuli and Manmeet Singh, adding to the evening’s star-studded appeal.

The event also celebrated the presence of reigning and former titleholders, including Abel Biju, Shevam Singh and Avni Gupta, highlighting the continued legacy of Indian pageantry on global platforms.

Kicking off the show in style, the 30 state winners took to the ramp in stunning ensembles designed by Anmol Singh of Banjara Trail. The collection, based on the theme “Connecting the DOTS” (Daughters of This Soil), featured intricate patchwork designs crafted from delicate, handmade beaded elements, symbolising unity, diversity and the spirit of modern Indian women.

With a seamless blend of fashion, performance, and star power, the Miss India Awards Night stood as a grand showcase of beauty, culture and creativity, leaving audiences captivated and setting new benchmarks for pageant excellence.