Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? Here's Possible Reasons, Expert Tells More

Feeling sleeping post lunch? It's a common problem many of us experience daily during work hours or in the daytime after eating. Here are the possible reasons why you might feel tired and sleepy after having a meal in the afternoon. Learn more from the expert inside.

Digestion process

After a meal, our body uses energy for digestion, which leads to increased blood flow to the digestive organ and a lack of blood flow to the brain. The process of digestion and blood flow result in our body feeling sleepy post lunch.

Zainab G., Clinical Dietician and Sports Nutritionist said, "Feeling sleepy after lunch is quite common because our body redirects blood to aid the digestion process. This reduces the flow of blood to the brain."

Food that we consume

The food that we consume is one of the important factors that leads to sleepiness. Having meals which are high in protein and carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels in the body, leading to feeling fatigued and sleepy.

"Meals which are typically high in carbohydrates boost serotonin production and thereby promote a feeling of being relaxed and being sleepy. Hence, to manage this, one should choose their meal options wisely - choose balanced meals with good quality protein-rich foods, healthy fats like avocadoes and olive oil, and complex carbohydrates like whole grains, whole pulses etc and stay well hydrated." Zainab G added.

Change in hormones

Hormonal changes can make you feel drowsy and sleepy post-lunch. After eating, Insulin is released to regulate blood sugar levels in our body. During this process, serotonin and melatonin are also released, which makes you feel like taking a nap.

Biological reason

Our bodies operate on a natural daily cycle called circadian rhythm, which affects when we feel awake and asleep. It is quite normal to feel sleepy between 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM because our bodies lower wakefulness during this period and makes us feel sleepy.

Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep may also contribute to making you feel low and sleepy the next day, especially after lunch. As sleep deprivation increases, our body tries to compensate by feeling tired and sluggish during the daytime.