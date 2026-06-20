Father's Day 2026 In Mumbai: From Pizza-Making To Boozy Brunches, Here's Where To Take Your Dad

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still wondering what to gift the man who insists he "doesn’t need anything," here’s an idea: spend quality time together over good food.

This year, Mumbai’s restaurants are going beyond the usual buffets and offering experiences that are equal parts delicious and memorable. Think interactive pizza-making sessions, Mediterranean feasts, floral workshops, live music and indulgent brunch spreads. Whether your dad loves comfort food, cocktails or trying something new, there’s plenty to explore.

Amaru

If your dad enjoys bold flavours, Amaru’s special Father’s Day brunch is worth checking out. The Bandra favourite is serving an expansive Asian-Peruvian spread featuring everything from sushi and seafood starters to comforting curries and noodles. The experience goes beyond food with a Jameson cocktail bar helmed by brand ambassador Billy Kingston and an interactive Bloom Bar by FNP Luxe, where guests can create personalised floral arrangements.

When: June 21, 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: Amaru, Bandra West

Si Nonna’s

What’s better than gifting Dad something? Making memories together. Si Nonna’s is hosting Papa’s Table, an experience where guests can step into the kitchen and create pizzas alongside the restaurant’s chefs. Families can stretch dough, pick toppings and bake their own pies. The celebrations also include limited-edition treats, featuring the playful Papamisu and Papaccino.

When: June 15–21

Where: All Si Nonna’s Mumbai outlets

Epitome

For families looking for a laid-back afternoon, Epitome’s House & Brunch promises an elegant affair. The restaurant will serve a curated global menu, special Jain options and signature beverages, all accompanied by live percussion performances.

When: June 21

Where: Epitome, Lower Parel

FOO

FOO is hosting a vibrant Father’s Day brunch across its Mumbai outlets. Guests can dig into dishes like Salmon Truffle Maki, truffle dumplings and Foo Chilli Chicken, paired with signature cocktails and decadent desserts.

When: June 21, 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: All FOO's Mumbai outlets

HyLo

HyLo is hosting a special Father’s Day brunch which is all about nostalgia. From chaat stations and Indian breakfast classics to comforting mains and inventive desserts, the menu celebrates flavours from across the country. The best part? Fathers dine free on a 1+1 basis.

When: June 21, 12 PM – 5 PM

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda

La Panthera

La Panthera is celebrating Father’s Day with a specially curated four-course European menu by Chef Manuel Olveira. Inspired by memories of dining with his father, the menu features salads, tapas, handmade pasta, seafood and desserts like Basque cheesecake and tiramisu.

When: June 15–21

Where: La Panthera, BKC

Boulevard

If your dad loves variety, Boulevard’s Father’s Day brunch is a feast worth bookmarking. The spread includes everything from Mumbai-style pani puri and Lucknowi tikkis to sushi, shawarma and royal Indian dishes such as Patiala Shahi Gosht and Murgh Tikka Biryani. Nostalgic treats like candy floss and malai gola add a playful touch.

When: June 21

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle