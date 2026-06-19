Father's Day 2026: How To Celebrate The Day With Your Dad In Mumbai; Events, Workshops & Fun Experiences To Explore |

Father's Day is the perfect excuse to pause your busy schedule and spend some quality time with the man who has been your biggest cheerleader. Whether your dad enjoys meaningful conversations, creative experiences, stand-up comedy or simply trying something new, Mumbai has plenty of exciting events lined up this weekend.

From open mics and comedy shows to art sessions and chocolate-making workshops, the city is offering several unique ways to celebrate the special bond between fathers and their children.

Father's Day Exclusive Open Mic

Celebrate the day with stories, poetry, music, and heartfelt performances at Unmukt Mumbai Open Mic. The event invites people to express gratitude and share memories dedicated to their fathers in an evening full of emotions and meaningful conversations.

When: Sunday, June 21, 4:45 PM

Where: Rasā – The Stage, Mumbai

Dad Jokes: Father's Day Stand-Up Comedy

If your dad enjoys humour, this comedy show could be the perfect outing. Dedicated entirely to dad jokes, puns, and funny observations about fathers, the event promises a laughter-filled evening. Organisers encourage attendees to bring their dads, friends, or simply enjoy the show solo.

When: June 21, 5 PM

Where: Bustling Brew Cafe, Thane

Father's Day Fluid Art Workshop

Swap traditional gifts for a creative experience this year. The Fluid Art Workshop allows fathers and children to create colourful abstract masterpieces together. No prior artistic skills are required—just pour, swirl, paint, and enjoy a memorable bonding session.

Includes: Art materials and refreshments

Age Group: All ages

Where: Pizza Express, Colaba

Chocolate Masterclass At ITC Maratha

Treat your father to something sweet this weekend. ITC Maratha's Fabelle Chocolate Masterclass offers an interactive chocolate-making experience where fathers and children can mould chocolates, participate in sensory tastings, and take home a complimentary Fabelle Signature Chocolate gift.

When: June 20 and June 21

Where: ITC Maratha, Mumbai

Father's Day Robotics Workshop

For dads and children who love innovation and technology, this hands-on robotics workshop offers a chance to build and learn together. The session is designed to encourage teamwork while creating fun projects and exploring the basics of robotics.

When: June 21

Where: Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, Mumbai