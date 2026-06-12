Mumbai This Weekend: Catch Zakir Khan Live, T20 Mumbai Final, Kids Workshop At NMACC And More |

Mumbai is packed with exciting events this weekend, offering everything from stand-up comedy and cricket to poetry and family-friendly experiences. Whether you're looking to laugh out loud, cheer for your favourite team, or spend quality time with loved ones, there's something happening across the city from June 12 to June 14.

Zakir Khan Live

One of the biggest highlights of the weekend is comedian Zakir Khan's much-awaited Papa Yaar residency at the SVP Dome. The celebrated comic is bringing his successful tour to a close before taking a long break from live performances. Known for his heartfelt storytelling and relatable humour, Zakir will perform six shows across three days, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch him live.

When: June 12-14, 4 PM & 7 PM

Where: SVP Dome Stadium, Mumbai

T20 Mumbai League Final Match At Wankhede

Cricket enthusiasts can head to the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the T20 Mumbai League reaches its grand finale. ARCS Andheri will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the championship clash, with both teams eyeing the coveted trophy. The final promises a thrilling atmosphere and an opportunity to witness some of Mumbai's finest cricketing talent in action.

When: June 13, 7 PM

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

NMACC Bachpan 2026

Families with children can make the most of the final day of NMACC's annual children's festival, Bachpan 2026. The event features more than 45 shows and workshops designed to entertain and educate young minds. From music performances and robotics workshops to yoga sessions and creative art experiences, the festival offers a fun-filled day for children of all ages.

When: June 12 (Final Day)

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai

Kids Heritage Walk in FORT

If you're looking for a unique outing with children, the Fort4Kids Heritage Walk offers a chance to explore Mumbai's fascinating history. The guided walk takes kids through the historic Fort area, introducing them to the origins of Bombay and the city's colonial-era landmarks in an engaging and interactive manner.

When: June 14, 5 PM

Where: Fort, Mumbai

Sangam Poetry Mehfil

For lovers of literature and spoken word, Sangam Poetry Mehfil promises an evening of powerful storytelling, nazms, poetry, and performances. Featuring four spoken-word artists and four acclaimed Urdu shayars, the event celebrates the beauty of language, emotions, and expression.

When: June 14, 6:30 PM

Where: VEDA KUNBA THEATRE, Mumbai