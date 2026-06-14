When Is Father's Day 2026? Date, Significance And Key Facts To Know

Father's Day |

Father's Day is a significant day which is dedicated to all fathers around the world. In 2026, it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 21, in many countries, including India, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures for their love, guidance, sacrifices, and contributions to their families and society.

Origin

The significant day is celebrated in different forms in different countries. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. In the United States, Father's Day was founded in the state of Washington by Sonora Smart Dodd in 1977. The day was inspired by a Civil War veteran who wanted to honour her father, who single-handedly raised six children after the death of his wife, Sonora Smart Dodd.

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Significance

Father's Day is an opportunity to express gratitude to fathers, grandfathers, guardians, and mentors who play a crucial role in shaping our lives. On this day, daughters, sons and families celebrate the day by spending quality time together, giving gifts, writing heartfelt messages, or organising special meals to make fathers feel appreciated.

Interesting Facts About Father's Day

Father's Day is celebrated on different dates worldwide. For example, Australia observes it in September, while several European countries celebrate it in March.

The traditional flower associated with Father's Day is the rose. Red roses honour living fathers, while white roses are used to remember those who have passed away.

Father's Day is one of the most widely celebrated family-oriented occasions globally.

Father's Day FAQs:

When is Father's Day in 2206?

In 2026, it will be celebrated on June 21.

Who started Father's Day?

Father's Day was founded in the state of Washington by Sonora Smart Dodd in 1977.

Why is Father's Day celebrated?

The day gives an opportunity to express gratitude to fathers, grandfathers, guardians, and mentors who play a crucial role in shaping our lives.