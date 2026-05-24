National Brother's Day 2026: Know Origin, Date And Why It Is Celebrated?

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2026

National Brother’s Day is a special occasion dedicated that honours the unique bond shared between brothers.

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The day celebrates sibling relationships, childhood memories, support, friendship, and the important role brothers play in our lives.

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National Brother’s Day is believed to have been founded by C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama, United States.

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The celebration highlights the emotional connection between siblings and acknowledges the role brothers often play as protectors, friends, and companions throughout life.

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National Brother’s Day is celebrated to recognise the importance of brotherhood and sibling relationships.

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Brothers share a lifetime of memories, from childhood adventures and playful fights to emotional support during difficult times.

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In today’s busy lifestyle, occasions like National Brother’s Day offer an opportunity to reconnect with family members and acknowledge their importance.

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