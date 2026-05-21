International Tea Day 2026: Know Origin, Significance & Key Facts

By: Sunanda Singh | May 21, 2026
International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21 to celebrate one of the world’s most loved beverages, tea.
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The day highlights tea’s cultural, economic and social importance across countries, especially in major tea-producing nations like India, China, Sri Lanka and Kenya.
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Tea is the second most consumed beverage globally after water.
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India is among the world’s largest tea producers, famous for Assam, Darjeeling and Nilgiri teas.
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China is said to have discovered tea nearly 5,000 years ago, according to a legend involving Emperor Shen Nong.
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The idea of International Tea Day was first discussed by tea-producing countries and trade unions in 2005 to support tea workers and improve global tea trade conditions.
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Later, the United Nations officially recognised May 21 as International Tea Day in 2019.
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