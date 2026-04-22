When Is World Earth Day 2026? Know History, Significance And This Year's Theme

By: Rahul M | April 22, 2026
World Earth Day is observed every year on April 22, and it aims to protect the environment.
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Earth Day was first observed in 1970, which was initiated by a US senator named Gaylord Nelson, who wanted to highlight growing concerns about pollution and environmental damage.
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The movement gained massive public support, which led to the creation of key environmental laws in the US and eventually spread worldwide.
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The day that began as a national protest and became an international event in 1990.
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World Earth Day aims to mobilise, educate, and raise awareness among citizens, policymakers, and corporations to protect natural ecosystems and combat climate change.
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This year, the World Earth Day theme is “Our Power, Our Planet."
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World Earth Day 2026 theme focuses on mobilising individual and collective action to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy.
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