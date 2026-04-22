Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Earth Day Initiatives To Boost Recycling, Sustainability & Pollution Control, With Vasundhara Abhiyan & R-PET Campaign | X / CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the Government of Maharashtra will launch several significant environmental initiatives on Wednesday (today). The event will include the launch of the “Vasundhara Rakshak Abhiyan 2026,” “Maha R-PET Campaign,” unveiling of the State Climate Action Cell’s website and logo, and the commencement of training under the Emission Trading Scheme.

The programme will be held at 10:30 am at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai in the presence of Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman Siddhesh Kadam and Department of Environment and Climate Change’s Secretary Jayashree Bhoj.

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The “Vasundhara Rakshak Abhiyan 2026” will be implemented from April 22 to June 5 (World Environment Day) across five major cities—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The campaign aims to create approximately 1.5 lakh “Vasundhara Rakshaks.” Awareness on environment conservation, waste management, and the ban on single-use plastic will be promoted through activities such as green rallies, cyclothons, quizzes, hackathons, poster competitions, and street plays.

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In addition to this, under the “Maha R-PET Campaign,” emphasis will be placed on the clean and segregated collection of used PET bottles. These bottles will be collected separately from hotels, malls, cinema halls, commercial establishments, and government and private offices to facilitate recycling. In the first phase, collection centres will be established in Mumbai and Thane, which will help reduce plastic waste.

A new website and official logo of the State Climate Action Cell will also be unveiled. This website will serve as an important platform for environmental information, research, policies, and citizen engagement, the government in its press statement said.

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The programme will also mark the commencement of training sessions under the Emission Trading Scheme, which is significant for industrial pollution control. Under this scheme, industries will be allowed to buy and sell permits while remaining within prescribed emission limits, thereby enabling more effective control of pollution.