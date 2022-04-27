Fashion designer Disha Vadgama made a great impact on the fashion industry

Disha Vadgama is one of the most sought after Indian fashion designers who have created a vast space for herself among the women professionals, consistently breaking clothing stereotypes. With her great fashion sense, artsy talent and passion for continuously evolving, Disha's designs have gained immense demand over the years.

Disha Vadgama's style statements speak greatly about a modern woman's taste and her unwavering attitude. The way she understands the nerve of modern women is why she's equally popular among celebrities and regular professionals. Some of the most noted female celebrity clients of Disha are Nirali Fozdar, Suman Chelani, Esha Kansara, Bhoomi Trivedi, RJ Megha, and Neha Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur, Ankita Lokhande, Rashmi Desai, Akriti Kakkar, Shweta Tiwari, Daisy Shah, Dvoleena Bhattacharjee, Jannat Zubair, Nehta Maheta, Nilam Panchal, Divya Agrawal, Payal Rohatgi and many more.

Born in Rajkot, Gujarat, Disha's mother used to get her own fabrics and created her sarees on her own, which naturally inspired Disha as well. With a desire to learn more about fashion, she got her formal educated in fashion design and then moved to Ahmedabad.

The fashion designer loves modern styling but is fond of classical and medieval Indian styles and heritage as well. That's why her designs mostly incorporate the latest trends and traditional wear.

While Disha is a big name in the fashion industry now, her beginnings were rather humble. Seven years back, Disha started with just 500 square feet of space, one tailor, and a master at her disposal. Talking about the same, she says, "I was a bit hesitant during my early days, and used to work with one or two types of fabric,"

"But I quickly realised that to communicate my vision to clients and the industry effectively, I needed to step out of my comfort zone, she adds.

Disha Vadgama's career boasts of a series of achievements in all these years. She and her team at DV Fashion Studio have presented their label at fashion events such as the Asian Designer Week (Delhi), Western Theme Whimsical 2019 (Jaipur), and the Jodhpur culture show. She has also represented India at the Philippines International Beauty pageant.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:00 PM IST