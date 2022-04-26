Models to showcase Madhya Pradesh' indigenous handloom in Mumbai fashion show on April 29

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): To promote indigenous handlooms, the state government is going to organise a fashion show in Mumbai. For the lack of proper branding and promotion, the indigenous handloom art of Madhya Pradesh was lagging far behind and now the government has decided to showcase the art to the world, said cottage and rural industries minister Gopal Bhargava to the media, here on Tuesday.

“The MP government is going to organise a fashion show in Mumbai on April 29. The event will be a perfect platform to showcase the rich and diverse handloom heritage of the state such as Chanderi, Maheshwari handloom textiles, present-day Khadi designs, Bagh prints and traditional Silk sarees. These handmade items have been produced using the centuries old traditional techniques of dyeing, treating and block printing -the unique information is passed on from generation to generation”. The department has prepared a roadmap to bring the works of the artists of Madhya Pradesh before the designers and Bollywood people.

The minister added that the National Institute of Design (NID), Bhopal will be partnering with GoMP and manage the kiosk at the fashion show. The short films for the designers have been made by the students of NID. The prominent textile brands of the state - Mrignayanee , KABIRA for khadi & PRAKRIT for hand woven silk will have a presence in the fashion show 2022. “The grand opening of the event will see designs by top designers of MP- Mumtaz Khan, Sadhana Vyas and Farhat Malik. The grand closing will be with Celebrity designer Archana Kochar with her fusion collection named Malwa Melange”, he added.

A similar fashion show will be organised in Indore on October 8. The handloom weavers will walk the ramp with the fashion designers.

ALSO READ Traffic cops in Bhopal and Sagar armed with PoS machines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:12 PM IST