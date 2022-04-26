Traffic cops in Bhopal and Sagar armed with PoS machines

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Point of sale (PoS) machines will build the good image of the traffic police personnel and also help the commuters to pay the penalty if they violates the traffic rule in easy digital mode, said additional director general of police posted at police training and research institute (PTRI) G Janardan, here on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding ( MoU) was signed between the State Bank of India and the police, the bank will give its services in Bhopal and in Sagar division. As many as 300 PoS machines are given to Sagar and Bhopal by the bank.

“Today MoU signed with the one bank and till the end of the week we are going to sign MoU with Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI and bank of Maharashtra to provide POS. These banks will be going to provide banking facilities to the POS machines”, he added.

“In a first phase as many as 1,800 POS machines will be given to the traffic police around the state. The police personnel from the rank of head constable will be responsible to operate the machine and to take the e-challan from the traffic rule violators' ', he added.

He informed that this digital e-payment system will be going to ease the life of the commuters.

“Sometimes it happens that the traffic rule has been violated, that time the commuters have to pay the amount and while preparing the penalty papers they have to spend more time in documenting the challan. But now the payment will be done in a fraction of seconds and the commuters will be able to utilize their precious time”, he informed.

The MoU was signed in the presence of SBI DGM Anurag Bhargava and ADG G Janardan.

