Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh asks ministers to visit newly formed revenue villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked ministers to visit villages that have acquired status of revenue villages recently. They were forest villages earlier. Chouhan told ministers to plan one-week visit and try to cover 4 to 5 villages per day, as per officials.

Chouhan was talking to his ministers before cabinet meeting here on Tuesday. As many as 827 forest villages were converted into revenue villages at a function held here recently in which union home minister Amit Shah was present.

Two important decisions have been taken by the state government. One, conversion of 827 forest villages into revenue villages and sharing dividend of wood sold from forest with forest dwellers.

At the meeting, Chouhan urged ministers to visit converted villages, hold meetings with the villagers and inform them about the decisions taken by the government. Members of Parliament, MLAs and other representatives should also remain present there.

He said public representative should organise special Gram Sabhas for this purpose and make people aware about welfare decisions taken by the government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit had also stressed that the welfare decisions taken by the government should reach masses.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:49 PM IST