Family Turns Home Into ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Set For Ganpati; Gokuldham Society Theme Wins Internet |

Ganeshotsav is often a time when families turn their homes into vibrant festive spaces, coming up with creative themes to welcome Bappa. This year, one such family has taken that idea a step further by transforming their entire home into a colourful ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’-themed Ganpati setup.

A video showcasing the elaborate decoration has been circulating on social media, giving viewers a detailed look at the effort that has gone into recreating the much-loved fictional world of Gokuldham Society.

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‘Gokuldham Society Welcomes You’

The themed experience begins right at the entrance, where a specially designed gate carries the message, “Gokuldham Society welcomes you to the Ruprell and Kava family.” The entrance is decorated with caricatures of several characters from the popular sitcom, along with their memorable dialogues. Another gate-like installation features pictures of the show's characters, setting the tone for what awaits inside.

Popatlal’s Matrimonial Corner To Gada Electronics

One section of the house has been transformed into a Popatlal-inspired matrimonial setup, complete with references to his famously recurring quest to find a life partner. The corner recreates some of his iconic moments from the show, adding a humorous touch to the decoration.

Elsewhere, fans of Jethalal get a familiar sight with a recreation of Gada Electronics. The setup features the shop’s name, a large television and caricatures of Jethalal along with members of his staff, making the space look like a miniature version of the iconic shop.

Bappa At The Centre Of Gokuldham Society

The centrepiece of the decoration is undoubtedly the recreated Gokuldham Society. The family has designed an entire miniature society setup, complete with balconies and cutouts representing the show's various characters.

At the heart of the recreated society sits the Lord Ganesha idol in Bal Ganesha form, perfectly complementing the playful and colourful theme.