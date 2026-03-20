Facing Bloating Or IBS Troubles? Use Holistic Ayurvedic Solutions To Ease The Problems

Your stomach truly determines your health levels and the ailments you experience. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, explains that the stomach serves as the root of all diseases because it accumulates faeces. “That’s why keeping your stomach healthy matters so much. If the faeces do not leave your body well, a buildup develops and starts harming your health.”

He highlights how beneficial bacteria promote good digestion and keep the system functioning properly. “If harmful bacteria increase, they hinder the growth of beneficial bacteria. Therefore, the body must defecate properly, or you risk developing disease.”

Impact of Stomach Troubles on Well-being

Imbalance in gut microbes comes from poor dietary choices, high stress levels, digestive issues like bloating, food allergies or poisoning, diarrhoea, among others. Inflammation due to infection and controlling natural urges like passing gas or defecating are gut-damaging.

Ayurveda considers stomach ailments as a result of the weakening of digestive fires, leading to the accumulation of toxins. While Vata Dosha imbalance leads to bloating or constipation, Kapha Dosha imbalance results in heaviness. Pitta Dosha imbalance causes either acidity or inflammation.

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Ayurveda also mentions incorrect diet combinations resulting in digestive instability. For holistic healing, Ayurveda offers options that fight the root cause. Here are Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products that are beneficial for a good gut.

Simple Ayurvedic Tips for a Strong Stomach

How to Eat: Consume food in a mindful and peaceful manner. Time your largest meal during lunch since your digestive fires are the strongest. Always chew every morsel properly for better digestion. Wait a little before your next bite. Sipping on warm water boosts digestion.

Herbs and Spices: Ginger works to boost the digestive fires. Chewing fennel seeds provides relief to the digestive tract and from bloating. Ajwain also provides relief from gas and tummy aches. Triphala works to purify the gut.

Choices: Don’t drink water or have distractions while having meals. A meal routine keeps your digestive system working like a well-oiled machine. A small walk before a meal ignites the digestive fires, while after meals, the food is digested.

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Following the advice becomes better with Patanjali products. Patanjali Pachak Shodhit Harad (100 Gms) treats stomach issues while boosting digestive health. It contains herbs like amla, amchur, jeera, black pepper, ajwain, choti harad, and choti peepal.

Divya Shankh Bhasma (5 Gms) treats digestive issues, including acidity, gastritis, heartburn, gas, bloating, and stomach pain. It is made from shuddha shankha, lemon, and kumari.

Divya Avipattikar Churna (100 Gms) treats digestive conditions, including bloating and indigestion. It lowers excess acidity by acting as an antacid and boosts digestion. The herbs in this powder include ginger, harad, baheda, amla, cardamom, and clove.

A healthy stomach is a result of the right Ayurvedic dietary and lifestyle choices. Of course, Patanjali products provide additional support.