Thrive At Work And Home: A Holistic Ayurvedic Guide For Women

Working women are now reaching the stars, but often face health issues harming their professional and personal lives. Ayurveda offers holistic solutions for them. On International Women’s Day, we focus on the health issues of these working women, Ayurvedic tips to address them, and Patanjali products for their support.

Health Issues Faced by Working Women

A major issue is a rise in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity due to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and less physical activity. Many face reproductive and hormonal troubles like thyroid issues, irregular periods, and PCOS due to stressful living, coming with work and life pressures.

Many face musculoskeletal troubles like osteoporosis and chronic back or neck pains due to prolonged poor sitting posture and vitamin D deficiency. Mental health troubles are growing among working women, such as insomnia, anxiety, and excess workload.

Nutritional deficiencies, such as iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, lead to issues like anaemia. There is a rise in cancers like breast and cervix, with a lack of awareness of timely screening. It is essential for them to focus on Ayurvedic tips for a healthy modern life, along with including Patanjali products.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Handle Health Issues

Daily Routine: A good sleep and waking up early keep the energy levels optimum and bring calm. Keep optimum oral hygiene by brushing teeth twice a day and scraping the tongue. Oil pulling with coconut oil daily in the morning also works for good teeth.

Daily Diet: A good organic breakfast provides energy levels and nutrients to start the day. Include vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, millets, legumes, and dairy products for nutrients. Apart from water, have herbal drinks like herbal teas and ginger or tulsi tea. Include ghee in your diet. Avoid iced, processed, and junk food, along with unhealthy snacking.

Stress and Health Management: Include meditation and pranayama to manage any stress and keep the mind calm. Include an exercise routine and yoga in your regimen for optimum health. Avoid taking work home, or keep a schedule if working from home.

Herbal Inclusion: Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Brahmi, Tulsi, Giloy, Moringa, Shilajeet, and Triphala are great for women to deal with hormonal health and troubles, stress and anxiety, work pressure, and mental health; they provide energy, give nutrients, improve digestion, and aid purification. Drinking warm milk with turmeric or nutmeg is good for sleep.

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With Patanjali, the modern working woman can easily maintain a healthy lifestyle. Patanjali Nutrela Women's Superfood (400 Gms) contains prebiotics, proteins, cocoa, and 14 botanical extracts, including ginseng, ashwagandha, moringa, shatavari, and fenugreek. It provides immunity, energy, strong bones, stamina, and gut health.

Another good option is Patanjali Nutrela Daily Active Capsule (22.5 Gms) with 41 nutrients. This daily multivitamin option works for the heart, brain, bones, energy levels, and immunity. It contains herbs like ginseng, herbal tea, rose hip, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, and spinach extracts.

Patanjali Ashvashila (11 Gms) contains Ashwagandha and Shilajeet. These capsules manage stress while enhancing stamina and energy levels. Patanjali Sheetal Hair Oil (50 Ml and 100 Ml) can be used for the head and body. It lowers stress, manages sleep troubles, body aches and pain, hair fall, etc. It contains herbs like amla, jatamansi, tulsi, mint, eucalyptus, clove, bhringaraj, and sesame oil.