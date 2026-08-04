F1 Star Charles Leclerc's Wife Alexandra REVEALS Her Baby Bump In Bikini During Italian Yacht Vacation: See Viral Pics

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux in Italy | Image Courtesy: X (@alexleclercbr)

After days of fan theories, viral social media posts, and endless pregnancy speculation, Alexandra Saint Mleux appears to have put the rumours to rest, without saying a single word. The wife of Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has seemingly confirmed she's expecting her first child after stepping out with a visible baby bump during the couple's sun-soaked holiday in Sardinia, Italy.

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Alexandra Saint Mleux shows off baby bump during vacation

The Ferrari driver and Alexandra were photographed enjoying a luxurious yacht getaway along the Sardinian coast, soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine. Charles kept things relaxed in classic swim trunks, while Alexandra effortlessly stole the spotlight in chic resort wear that beautifully showcased her growing bump.

For one beachside outing, Alexandra stunned in a shimmering emerald-green bikini, featuring a timeless triangle top with slender halter straps and matching tie-side bottoms. Keeping the focus firmly on the swimwear, Alexandra skipped statement jewellery and instead wore only a delicate bracelet and a few rings.

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, while glowing skin and a fresh, makeup-free look perfectly complemented the effortless holiday aesthetic.

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She later changed into another elegant outfit that quickly caught fans' attention. Alexandra slipped into a soft lavender maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and a flowing silhouette that gracefully draped over her growing bump.

While neither Alexandra nor Charles has officially addressed the pregnancy, their latest vacation pictures have sent the internet into celebration mode.

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Baby blue look that started everything

Pregnancy rumours first escalated after Charles and Alexandra made a stylish appearance together in the Formula 1 paddock accompanied by their beloved dog, Leo. While the outing initially drew attention for their coordinated fashion, eagle-eyed fans quickly began speculating after noticing Alexandra's loose-fitting blue dress, with many claiming it subtly hinted at a baby bump.

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Since then, social media has been flooded with discussions and congratulatory messages, with followers closely watching the couple's every appearance.