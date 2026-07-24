Is F1 Star Charles Leclerc Going To Be A Dad? Alexandra Saint Mleux's Baby Bump Sparks Pregnancy Buzz

Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra Saint Mleux at the Hungarian Grand Prix | Image Courtesy: X (@asmleux)

Looks like there could be a new addition to the Leclerc family soon. Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, Alexandra Saint Mleux, made a stylish appearance at the paddock with their beloved dog, Leo. But while the trio's arrival was picture-perfect, it was Alexandra's flowing blue dress and what fans believed to be a visible baby bump that quickly set social media abuzz, with many wondering if the newlyweds are preparing to welcome their first child.

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Alexandra's appearance that got everyone talking

Alexandra, an art historian and fashion influencer, embraced chic elegance for the occasion in a flowing baby-blue maxi dress adorned with delicate paisley-inspired prints in shades of white and deep blue. The relaxed silhouette featured a cape-style overlay that draped softly over her shoulders, while the airy fit immediately caught the attention of fans, many claiming it appeared to conceal a visible baby bump.

She completed the sophisticated look with black oval sunglasses, white strappy sandals and a woven mini handbag finished with gold detailing. Loose, natural waves added to the easy summer aesthetic, making the ensemble perfectly suited for a warm day at the Formula 1 paddock.

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Fans speculate about a baby Leclerc

The internet wasted no time reacting to the photos. Within hours, X (formerly Twitter) was filled with excited posts from fans convinced the couple were quietly preparing for parenthood.

One fan enthusiastically wrote, "SHE'S PREGNANT AAAAAAAAA." Another joked, "Is that Charles Leclerc Jr. over there?"

A different user praised the couple, writing, "You've hounded her so much about this pregnancy to make him announce it... I'm absolutely thrilled because she and Charles will be exceptional parents."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Other comments included, "Guys! Charles is going to be a dad," and "Alexandra Leclerc is pregnant, so Charles Leclerc is going to be a dad."

Despite the growing speculation, the couple has remained silent, with no official confirmation or denial.