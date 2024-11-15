Expert Reveals How Lifestyle Changes Can Boost Fertility And Increase IVF Success

Canva

Infertility can be a difficult journey for couples desiring to become parents. However, advancements in reproductive technology, particularly in vitro fertilisation (IVF), offer hope for those facing challenges in conceiving naturally. IVF, a form of assisted reproductive technology (ART), can be particularly effective for couples dealing with issues such as hormonal imbalances, medical conditions, or age-related factors that impact fertility.

In this article, we explore how making specific lifestyle changes can enhance fertility and improve the chances of a successful IVF outcome, with insights from Dr Sandeep Talwar, a Fertility Specialist at Nova Southend Fertility and IVF in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

Lifestyle modifications to improve fertility and the chances of successful IVF:

Nutrients for fertility

Your diet should include essential nutrients that can enhance your IVF chances. As per the expert, this can include essential nutrients like vitamins, folic acid, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants to support your reproductive health. "Foods like nuts and seeds are good sources of zinc and can help improve sperm health and fertility in men," added Dr Sandeep.

Healthy diet

Eating a well-rounded and healthy diet can significantly impact your fertility. Focus more on eating foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats to improve your reproductive health, emphasised the professional. He further explained, "Be mindful of the foods that you are eating during your IVF treatment. Strictly avoid eating processed, packaged, and junk food that contains heaps of fats, sodium, sugar, and preservatives. Limiting them can help reduce inflammation while keeping you healthy and fit."

Avoid harmful habits

If you enjoy drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes, it is important to quit these habits if you want to become a parent. Alcohol and cigarettes can negatively impact your fertility and the success of IVF treatment. "Couples who are actively trying to improve their fertility, conceive, or undergo IVF should adopt a healthy lifestyle and eliminate harmful habits such as smoking or drinking alcohol to promote their reproductive health, advised Dr Sandeep.

Manage your stress levels

Excessive stress and overthinking about the future or parenthood can take a heavy toll on your fertility. Ensure that you avoid taking too much stress while starting your IVF journey. Adding to this, the doctor stated, "High levels of stress can disrupt your hormones, causing an imbalance that can further affect ovulation and production of sperm in men." Mindful techniques like yoga and deep breathing techniques can help manage your stress.

Regular exercise

According to the expert, individuals with poor physical health, such as those who are overweight, are at a higher risk of facing fertility-related issues. Therefore, it is crucial to engage in regular physical activity and exercise to maintain fitness and overall health.

Low-impact or moderate exercises, such as walking, yoga, and meditation, can help alleviate stress and promote hormonal balance. However, it is advisable to avoid high-impact exercises, as they can negatively affect reproductive health and reduce the chances of successful IVF outcomes.