Experience Odisha In Mumbai: Raja Food Festival Brings Abadha, Poda Pitha & More To South of Vindhyas

As the sacred Jagannath Puri Yatra fills hearts with devotion this June, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai invites Mumbaikars on a cultural and culinary journey straight to the heart of Odisha. Till June 16th, South of Vindhyas, The Orchid’s signature restaurant is hosting the Raja Food Festival, a vibrant celebration of tradition, flavours, and festivity that promises to delight all senses.

A taste of Odisha in the city

For those missing home or looking to connect with Odisha’s culinary heritage, this festival is more than a meal-it’s a feeling. Spearheaded by Chef Ranjan Panda, Corporate Chef at Kamat Hotels, alongside chefs from Ira by Orchid Bhubaneswar and eight regional Odia culinary masters, this festival serves food steeped in authenticity and stories.

With the spotlight on Raja Parba, a traditional Odia festival honouring womanhood and the monsoon, the restaurant transforms into an Odia haven-ornate jhulas draped in vibrant dupattas, live folk performances, and slow-smoked delicacies floating in the air.

What’s on the platter?

The Raja Food Festival offers a rich buffet featuring Odisha’s finest dishes, including:

Abadha Mahaprasad: The spiritual centrepiece, specially flown in from the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri by Chef Ranjan Panda, making its divine journey to Mumbai.

Dahi Bara Aloo Dum Gughuni: A comforting street food trio.

Handi Mansho: Earthen pot slow-cooked mutton curry, rich in flavour.

Oau Khatta: Tangy elephant apple curry with a burst of boldness.

Chenna Poda: Odisha’s smoky, caramelised cheesecake.

Coolers like Tanka Paani and Kaanji Toorani, along with sweet treats like Rasabali and Malpua, will satisfy every craving.

More than a festival – It’s a homecoming

This is a rare opportunity for native Odias and curious food lovers to step into a cultural microcosm. The ambience, music, decor, and live pitha demos will transport guests straight to the lanes of Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Chef Ranjan Panda shares, “Mumbai hasn’t tasted anything like this. Our goal is to give Mumbaikars a slice of Odisha. The Abadha Mahaprasad-pure, seasonal, spiritual food is our gift to a city always hungry for something soulful.”

Whether you’re Odia by birth or Odia at heart or a keen explorer of cultures, for a day, swing, savour, and celebrate. This is your chance to experience conscious luxury with a cultural twist-right here in Mumbai.