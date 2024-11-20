Exclusive: Mumbai City FC Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte Talks About Ice Therapy & Post-Football Match Routine During Indian Super League Season

Mumbai City FC Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte | Instagram

Amidst the ongoing Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC captain Lallianzuala Chhangte shared how he stays fit and focused during such a demanding football tournament. Known as one of India’s top footballers, Chhangte is a strong believer in holistic recovery. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the winger revealed his detailed post-match routine and the recovery techniques that helped him perform at his best throughout the season.

"First priority is to help the body recover"

"Recovery after intense games is a crucial part of staying in peak form throughout the season," Chhangte emphasised. "After a match, the first priority is to help the body recover as quickly as possible to prevent injuries and to ensure I'm ready for the next challenge. Right after the game, I usually do a cool-down routine to help flush out lactic acid and reduce muscle soreness. This might include light jogging, stretching, and some mobility work."

Chhangte's structured approach to recovery emphasised the importance of not just physical fitness but also of preparation for long-term performance.

Ice Therapy and Holistic Techniques

Chhangte’s post-match regimen includes tried and tested recovery strategies. "Then, I focus on recovery methods like ice baths or contrast therapy (alternating hot and cold water), which help reduce inflammation and muscle stiffness."

"Depending on how my body feels, I also get a deep tissue massage or use foam rolling to release any tightness in my muscles. I work closely with the team’s physiotherapists and trainers to address any specific issues, whether it’s a strain or just general fatigue," he added.

Ice baths and contrast therapy are the core of sports recovery. Ice therapy, also called cryotherapy or cold therapy, is a medical treatment that uses low temperatures to treat a variety of conditions. It includes submerging the body in cold water to reduce swelling and muscle damage caused by intense activity. On the other hand, contrast therapy alternates between cold and warm water, improving blood flow and speeding up the body’s healing process.

Another method Chhangte swears by is dry needling, a physiotherapy technique where fine needles are inserted into muscle trigger points to alleviate pain and improve mobility. He also incorporates deep tissue massages and foam rolling to target deep-seated tension in muscles.

Mental and Physical Balance

"Having a routine also plays a big role in managing pressure,” he explained. "I make sure to maintain a consistent focus on recovery, mental preparation, and maintaining my physical fitness, so I’m physically and mentally ready for every match."

For Chhangte, recovery is as much about the mind as it is about the body. By sticking to a regimented process, he ensures he stays focused and ready to handle the challenges of a professional footballer’s demanding schedule.

"I rely on ice therapy and physiotherapy treatments"

The ace footballer's recovery strategies aren’t just reactive—they’re preventive as well. "To prevent injuries, I focus a lot on mobility and flexibility, incorporating dynamic stretching into my routine. I also prioritise strengthening key muscle groups, especially the core, hamstrings, and calves, to avoid strains."

He further discussed, "After any minor strains or tightness, I rely on a combination of rest, ice therapy, and physiotherapy treatments like deep tissue massages or dry needling. Recovery days are just as important as training, so I make sure to listen to my body and give it the recovery it needs to stay in top condition."