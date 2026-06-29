'Europe Ka Dharavi': Orry Gives Peek Inside Nita, Isha, Radhika & Other Ambani Members' Lavish Venice Trip – Watch

If there's one person who knows how to turn a luxury trip into entertaining social media content, it's Orry. The internet personality, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has now shared an inside look at his Venice diaries with the Ambani family, offering followers a glimpse into art, glamour and a lavish gala, all with his signature humour. In the video, Orry jokingly referred to Venice as the "Dharavi of Europe," instantly grabbing everyone's attention.

Watch the video below:

Inside Ambani's lavish Venice gala

Earlier this year, the Ambani family travelled to Venice for the prestigious Venice Biennale, where they celebrated the return of the India Pavilion at the globally renowned art exhibition. Sharing a video on Instagram captioned, "Archives from Venice @nmacc.india," Orry documented some of the memorable moments from the trip.

The video begins with Orry arriving in Venice aboard a luxury water taxi alongside Isha Ambani. He revealed that Isha had invited him to attend the inauguration of the India Pavilion, which this year was presented in collaboration with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

One of the highlights from the inauguration was Isha's heartfelt tribute to her mother. Addressing the gathering, she acknowledged Nita Ambani's passion for art and culture, crediting her vision for making the India Pavilion possible.

Beyond the art exhibition, Orry also attended an exclusive black-tie gala hosted by Nita Ambani. The evening saw Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in elegant ensembles as guests, including actor Arjun Kapoor, arrived in classic Venetian style via water taxis.

Known for adding a humorous twist to every experience, Orry couldn't resist commenting on the extravagant dinner setup. Looking at the enormous dining table, he joked that it was so long he felt he would celebrate his 40th birthday before reaching the other end.

The evening also showcased India's rich culinary heritage. Guests were served an authentic Gujarati thali, with Nita introducing traditional Indian flavours to international attendees, blending cultural diplomacy with hospitality.