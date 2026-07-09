Erling Haaland's Secret Behind His Calm Self Is Yoga? Video Of FIFA Star Spotted Practicing With His Girlfriend Goes Viral |

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines, not only for his sensational performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but also for glimpses into his disciplined lifestyle away from the pitch. After videos showcasing his strict diet, recovery routine and even his love for Indian cuisine went viral, a fresh clip circulating on social media has now sparked discussions about another possible ingredient behind his success, yoga.

The viral video captures Haaland enjoying an outdoor session with his girlfriend, Isabel. The pair are seen walking through what appears to be a park, each carrying a yoga mat before settling into a quiet open space. Moments later, they unroll the mats and begin practising a series of yoga stretches and poses together.

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While the authenticity and purpose of the footage remain unclear, several social media users believe the clip may have been filmed discreetly from a distance. Others have speculated that it could have been part of a professional shoot or promotional project, although there has been no official confirmation.

The video has nevertheless reignited conversations about Haaland's famously composed personality on and off the field. Fans have pointed out that the Manchester City striker is already known for celebrating many of his goals with his signature 'Zen meditation pose ', a gesture that has become synonymous with his calm, focused mindset.

Many supporters now believe yoga could be one of the practices helping Haaland maintain his remarkable composure under pressure. Combined with his widely discussed fitness regime, which reportedly includes a clean diet, quality sleep, regular sauna sessions and cold therapy, yoga appears to fit naturally into the athlete's holistic approach to performance and recovery.