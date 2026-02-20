Eric Dane Death: What Is ALS Disease That Caused The Grey's Anatomy Star Demise? Know Here

Hollywood woke up to heartbreaking news on Friday morning as beloved American actor Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53. Best known for his memorable roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, Dane died on February 19, 2026, following his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a diagnosis he had publicly shared last year.

Dane's family confirmed the tragic news to People magazine in an official statement. It read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare and terminal neurodegenerative disorder. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease after the legendary baseball player who was diagnosed with it.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The condition leads to a progressive loss of muscle control, and symptoms worsen over time.

ALS gradually damages motor neurons, the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles. As these nerve cells deteriorate and die, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control muscle movement. Eventually, the disease impacts essential functions such as moving, speaking, eating and breathing.

The exact cause of ALS remains unknown in most cases, although a small percentage of cases are inherited. There is currently no cure for the disease, and it is considered fatal.

ALS symptoms

As per the Cleveland Clinic, ALS often begins subtly, with muscle twitching or weakness in an arm or leg. Some people may first notice difficulty swallowing or slurred speech. As the disease progresses, muscle weakness spreads and worsens, leading to increasing disability.

Symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis include muscle weakness in the arms, legs and neck, as well as muscle cramps and twitching in the hands, feet, shoulders and/or tongue. People may also experience stiff muscles (spasticity), speech challenges such as slurred words or trouble forming words, and drooling.

Other symptoms include unintentional emotional expressions like laughing or crying, fatigue, and trouble swallowing (dysphagia).

As ALS advances, individuals may develop trouble breathing, standing or walking, and significant weight loss. Medical attention is essential if symptoms worsen, and emergency care is required if breathing difficulties occur.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.