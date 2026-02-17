 Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures

Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures

A study published in The Lancet Regional Health warns that nearly four in ten adults in India may have fatty liver disease, largely driven by obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles. Experts advise weight control, regular exercise, reduced sugar and processed foods, routine screening and managing metabolic conditions to prevent complications.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures | Canva

A recent study has raised concerns about the growing burden of fatty liver disease among adults in India, revealing that nearly four out of ten people may already be affected, many without even knowing it. The condition is largely linked to metabolic problems such as obesity, diabetes and lifestyle.

The research, titled Burden of MASLD and liver fibrosis: evidence from the Phenome India cohort, was published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia and highlights an alarming public health concern.

According to the findings, metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), the new medical term for what was previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, is becoming increasingly common. Even more worrying is that a significant proportion of individuals already show early signs of liver fibrosis that can lead to liver cancer if not detected and managed early.

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

FPJ Shorts
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You Can Avoid It & Precautionary Measures
'India Has To Ride AI Wave To Build 'Viksit Bharat' By 2047': IT Secretary S Krishnan
'India Has To Ride AI Wave To Build 'Viksit Bharat' By 2047': IT Secretary S Krishnan
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan; Video
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan; Video
Bihar Road Accident: 2 Teachers Killed, 16 Injured As School Bus Rams Truck In Rohtas
Bihar Road Accident: 2 Teachers Killed, 16 Injured As School Bus Rams Truck In Rohtas

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in liver cells. While small amounts of fat are normal, too much fat can interfere with liver function and lead to inflammation or damage over time.

MASLD specifically refers to fatty liver linked to metabolic risk factors like obesity, high blood sugar, high cholesterol and insulin resistance rather than alcohol intake. The condition often develops silently, with many people experiencing no symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage.

How Can You Avoid It?

Avoiding fatty liver disease mainly involves improving lifestyle habits and managing metabolic health. Maintaining a healthy body weight through regular exercise and balanced nutrition plays a crucial role. Reducing sugar intake, especially from processed foods and sugary beverages, can help prevent fat accumulation in the liver.

Managing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels is also essential. Regular health check-ups and liver function tests can help in early detection, particularly for people with risk factors.

Precautionary Measures:

Maintain a healthy body weight through balanced diet and regular exercise

Limit sugar, refined carbs, and processed or fried foods

Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins

Exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week

Control blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure levels

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and unnecessary medications

Stay hydrated and get adequate sleep

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
Chinese New Year 2026: Things You Should Avoid On February 17 To Attract Money & Fortune
Chinese New Year 2026: Things You Should Avoid On February 17 To Attract Money & Fortune
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World...
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World...
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026