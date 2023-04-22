 English Language Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 4 people around the world speak English?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEnglish Language Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 4 people around the world speak English?

English Language Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 4 people around the world speak English?

The day was first celebrated in 2010, alongside Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish Language Days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

English Language Day is celebrated every year on April 23, as both the birthday and date of death of William Shakespeare, a famous playwright who had a huge impact on modern-day English.

Today, every one in four people in the world uses English. English is being used more and more as a way for two speakers with different first languages to communicate with each other.

The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity, as well as promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization.

At the United Nations, English is one of the two working languages, along with French. The day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications, to establish language days for each of the organization's six official languages.

The day was first celebrated in 2010, alongside Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish Language Days.

5 Interesting facts about English

English is spoken by 952 million people around the world as their first language and 603 million people as their second language.

‘pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis,’ which is a medical term for referring to a lung disease caused by fine silica dust inhalation, is the longest English word.

‘I am,’ is the shortest complete sentence in English.

According to historians and medieval records, ‘I’ is the shortest and oldest English word.

English writer Samuel Johnson wrote the first English dictionary in 1755.

Read Also
Shakespeare Week: An annual celebration for the 'Hamlet' writer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

English Language Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 4 people around the world speak English?

English Language Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 4 people around the world speak English?

6 Bewitching pics that will compel you to visit Venice

6 Bewitching pics that will compel you to visit Venice

Eid 2023: 8 ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood divas for styling inspiration on Eid evening party

Eid 2023: 8 ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood divas for styling inspiration on Eid evening party

World Earth Day 2023: How Google celebrated the day with message giving Doodles in past years, check...

World Earth Day 2023: How Google celebrated the day with message giving Doodles in past years, check...

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'

World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth'