Shakespeare Week: An annual celebration for the 'Hamlet' writer

William Shakespeare |

Shakespeare Week is the annual national celebration of Shakespeare in primary schools, organised by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

This week was created to celebrate the life and works of one of the greatest literary geniuses in history, William Shakespeare.

Since its launch in 2014, over eight million primary school children have had fun, first experiences with the world’s greatest writer.

William Shakespeare was born on April 23, 1564 in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

The celebrated writer's first recorded works include “Richard III,” and “Henry IV.”

“Titus Andronicus,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” are some of the best-known works of Shakespeare.

Some of Shakespeare’s most famous plays were “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Merchant of Venice,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “As You Like It,” “Twelfth Night;” two of the most popular tragedies written by Shakespeare were “Othello” and “Macbeth.”

Many of Shakespeare’s works were the inspiration behind movies, television series, and other books.

“Ten Things I Hate About You” (2010), “Lady Macbeth” (2017), “The Merchant of Venice” (2004), and “Much Ado About Nothing” (1994) are some movies that were inspired by Shakespeare’s plays.