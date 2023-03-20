World Poetry Day: 5 Famous lines of poetry that one must know

“Poetry is language at its most distilled and most powerful.” —Rita Dove.

Every year on March 21, people around the world commemorate World Poetry Day, one of the most cherished forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.

The day aims to honour poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promote the reading, writing, and teaching of poetry, foster the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theatre, dance, music, and painting, and raise the visibility of poetry in the media.

UNESCO first adopted March 21 as World Poetry Day during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard.

5 famous lines of poetry that one must know:

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the road less traveled by” from The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost.

“Water, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink” from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

“Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness” from To Autumn by John Keats.

“I wandered lonely as a cloud” from Daffodils by William Wordsworth.

"Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” from In Memoriam A.H.H. by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

