Endometriosis Affects 42 Million Indian Women! Here’s How Ayurveda Can Help Manage It

Endometriosis is a significant gynaecological condition, affecting around 42 to 43 million Indian women. Many call it a silent epidemic because social stigma and hidden pain often delay treatment for years. Ayurveda provides several methods to manage this condition. Here, you’ll learn about endometriosis, Ayurvedic tips for relief, and Patanjali products that may help ease pain and support healing.

All About Endometriosis

Endometriosis is often known for causing ongoing pain. It happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. In Ayurveda, this condition is due to an imbalance in the Vata Dosha. This Dosha controls the downward flow of energy during menstruation.

Types of endometrioses include superficial, deep infiltrating, ovarian, and rectovaginal endometriosis. Doctors consider reverse periods, genes, and the immune system as reasons for it. The symptoms include intense pain that happens during menstruation, in the pelvis, during or after intercourse, while urinating or passing stools, and issues related to fertility.

In India, endometriosis mostly affects women in the 30-39 age group, though those between 18 and 40 get affected too. Understand simple yet effective tips to manage related issues along with the Patanjali products that can help.

4 Ayurvedic Ways to Manage Endometriosis

What to Eat: To lower its effects, eat fresh, light and warm food like soups and porridges that boost the digestive fires. Opt for whole grains like brown rice and oats, as well as fresh vegetables and fruits like papaya and pomegranate, to help remove excess estrogen. Eat almonds, pumpkin seeds and dates for strength. Ingredients like ghee and coconut oil calm the inner dryness. Omega-3 sources like chia seeds and walnuts reduce pelvic inflammation. Avoid cold and raw foods, as they aggravate the Vata. Maida, trans fat, and white sugar increase inflammation. Use spices like ginger, cumin, fennel, and coriander.

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Herbs: Shatavari is known to support female reproductive health and hormones. The anti-inflammatory turmeric lowers pain and swelling. Triphala functions as a laxative to purify the system and promote regular bowel movements. Ashwagandha deals with disease-related extreme stress. Guggulu lowers tissue growth and cysts. Ashoka works as a stimulant for the uterus and manages the cycle and heavy bleeding.

Lifestyle Choices: Pranayama and meditation regulate hormonal and ovarian health. Yoga asanas like Supta Baddha Konasana and Malasana help relax pelvic muscles and improve circulation. Detoxification methods like Virechana remove extra Pitta and toxins. Thus, inflammation cools down, and heavy bleeding is reduced. Abhyanga or herbal oil massage recovers circulation and lowers congestion around the pelvic area.

Patanjali works on Ayurvedic thinking and offers Ayurvedic products to treat endometriosis. Divya Nari Kanti (34 Gms) contains shatavar, shisham, jaljamini, nagkesar, gokharu, ashoka, and supari. It aids in managing endometriosis-related symptoms like menstrual irregularities, heavy bleeding and pelvic pain. This tablet balances hormones which, in turn, deals with endometriosis. Inflammation gets lowered, while uterine health gets boosted.

Divya Cystogrit (34 Gms) treat ovarian cysts and fibroids, lessens related inflammation and swelling, cleanses the toxins, especially in the pelvic region, boosts tissue reconstruction, and treats hormonal imbalances. It has kanchnar, haldi, shila sindoor, muktashukti pishti, moti pishti, and tamra bhasma.

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Divya Kanchnar Guggul (20 Gms and 40 Gms) consists of kanchnar, sonth, pippali, black pepper, harad, baheda, amla, varun, tejpat, small cardamom, cinnamon, shuddha guggulu, and triphala. It manages ovarian function and treats uterine fibroids or ovarian cysts. It treats tissue overgrowth and hormonal imbalances. It lessens pelvic irritation and related continuous pain and distress.

Endometriosis might be a major issue among women. But using Ayurveda along with Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products can ease or remove related issues.

