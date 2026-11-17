'End This Chipku Bun Epidemic': Alia Bhatt TROLLED For Her Earthshot Prize 2026 Look; Fans Share AI-Generated Pics Of Actress With Different Hairstyle | X/AI Generated Image Shared On X

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s look from the Earthshot Prize 2026 event in Mumbai has been doing the rounds on the internet. The actress arrived in a black-and-gold outfit, which she paired with a sleek bun. However, her hairstyle did not impress several fans, with many sarcastically suggesting that she should "fire" her stylist. Some even shared AI-generated images showing how Alia might have looked with a different hairstyle.

A user took to a Reddit thread to question, "Does her stylist hate her or what?" Another commented, "She should never do that chipku bun. Then it looks like she has stuck her upper eyes with glue, and the golden colour of the earrings doesn't even match the outfit." A third user remarked, "Please someone end this chipku bun epidemic."

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Some users also criticised her eye makeup, claiming that it made her eyes appear smaller, while others felt that the outfit did not flatter her frame. One user commented, "It’s making her look short and chunky." Another wrote, "What has she done with her eyes? She has definitely got some work done there, it’s making her eyes look weird."

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

by u/DragonDeninSharkTank from discussion

in BollyBlindsNGossip

Several users even shared AI-generated pictures of Alia, showing how she might have looked had she opted for a different hairstyle. One user uploaded pictures of the actress sporting braided hair with curled-up flicks in the front and wrote, "If it weren’t for that sleek bun, you’d be serving on a completely different level." Another commented, "This could’ve been THE Alia Bhatt look of the year."

alia bhatt, if it weren’t for #that sleek bun, you’d be serving on a completely different level https://t.co/qIgvAi3peb — ً (@softiealiaa) November 17, 2026

this could’ve been THE alia bhatt look of the year https://t.co/parvRzDNNz — ً (@softiealiaa) November 17, 2026

For the Earthshot Prize 2026 event, Alia turned heads in a black-and-gold strapless gown featuring intricate embroidery and elaborate golden detailing. She completed her look with statement gold drop earrings and a sleek, tightly pulled-back bun. While her outfit made a glamorous statement, it was her hairstyle that caught the attention of social media users, with several fans questioning her choice of the sleek bun.

The ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai, was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Rami Malek, Simone Ashley and Sachin Tendulkar, among several other prominent personalities.